Tuesday, Dec 21, 2021 | Last Update : 03:53 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Dec 2021  Mobile app launched for live telecast of Parliament proceedings
India, All India

Mobile app launched for live telecast of Parliament proceedings

PTI
Published : Dec 21, 2021, 3:31 pm IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2021, 3:31 pm IST

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla announced about the mobile application and its features during the Question Hour

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House, during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: LSTV/PTI/File)
 Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House, during the Winter Session of Parliament in New Delhi. (Photo: LSTV/PTI/File)

New Delhi: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Tuesday announced the launch of a mobile application which will enable the users to watch the live telecast of the House proceedings and view various parliamentary documents, including written questions-answers and reports of various committees.

Informing the House about the mobile application and its features during the Question Hour, Birla asked the members to download it on their devices and also make the people of their respective constituencies download the LS Member App so that they can see the conduct of their MPs in the House.

 

Displaying placards, members of various opposition parties, including the Congress, DMK and TMC, were protesting in the Well of the House on various issues such as Lakhimpur Kheri violence when the speaker was launching the mobile app.

While some of the opposition members were demanding sacking of Union Minister for Home Affair Ajay Mishra as his son Ashish Mishra is one of the accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence, the Shiv Sena was demanding action in the matter pertaining to the alleged insult to Chhatrapati Shivaji in Karnataka.

Carrying placards, DMK members were demanding that Tamil Nadu be exempted from the NEET exam, conducted for admissions to medical and dental colleges.

 

Apprising the members of the features of the mobile application amid opposition protests, the speaker said, "This (app) will be very useful for you. It is my request to you that you also make people download this app in your respective constituencies so that you can show your conduct to people."

The mobile application has been developed to facilitate users with easy access to the live telecast of Parliament proceedings, various parliamentary papers and other "important" documents, Birla said.

"Through this app, you can see live telecast of Parliament proceedings, questions-answers, debates, information about the members, list of business, bulletins," he said.

 

Tags: parliament, parliament winter session, lok sabha, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

No application will be rejected on the grounds that Aadhaar number has not been provided, the sources added. (Photo: PTI/File)

Linking Aadhaar with electoral roll will clean voters' list of multiple enrolment

A medic takes a nasal swab sample for the COVID- 19 test amid the rise in coronavirus cases, at a swab collect kiosk of urban community health center (UCHC), in Bhubaneswar. (Photo: PTI)

Two omicron cases detected in Odisha

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath received the Prime Minister at Prayagraj. (ANI)

PM reaches Prayagraj, to transfer Rs 1,000 cr to SHGs benefitting 16 lakh women

The security forces cordoned off the entire area and recovered four live IEDs, planted by Naxals. (Representational image: ANI)

Cop injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham