34 new Omicron cases reported in LNJP Hospital: Delhi Health Minister

ANI
Earlier in the day, the Health Ministry had said that India has a total of 200 cases of Omicron

A worker prepares a bed for Covid patients in Commonwealth Games Village in view of the Omicron cases, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: A total of 34 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus have been reported in Delhi's Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan Hospital, out of which 17 patients have been discharged and the rest of the patients are admitted in other hospitals, informed Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday.

"Out of the Omicron patients who have come to LNJP, 3 cases have been reported, who have no travel history, who did not go abroad," said the Health Minister in a statement issued today.

 

"The Delhi government has decided that now all the COVID-19 cases that will come up, all of them will undergo genome sequencing. For this we have made adequate arrangements," he added.

Earlier in the day, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare had said that India has a total of 200 cases of the new Omicron variant of coronavirus so far.

Looking at the rising tally of Omicron cases in the country, the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG) in its latest bulletin dated December 13, published on Monday, said that public health measures and investigations are being conducted to look into the new variant.

