Monday, Dec 21, 2020 | Last Update : 02:16 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Dec 2020  No CAA now, rules yet to be made, says Shah
India, All India

No CAA now, rules yet to be made, says Shah

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Dec 21, 2020, 10:33 am IST
Updated : Dec 21, 2020, 11:09 am IST

His statement punctures BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's recent claim of the CAA implementation to get underway soon

Comparing the BJP with the TMC, he claimed that the saffron party does not have the 'culture of corruption or extortion or dynasty politics'. (PTI)
 Comparing the BJP with the TMC, he claimed that the saffron party does not have the 'culture of corruption or extortion or dynasty politics'. (PTI)

Kolkata: Union home minister Amit Shah on Sunday dismissed the scope of immediate implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), a key promise made by the BJP to the refugees, citing the absence of its rules and the ongoing nationwide Covid-19 pandemic. He also informed that union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar would soon meet the representatives of the agitating farmers, demanding the three farm laws' withdrawal.

On the CAA implementation, Mr Shah told the media at Bolpur in Birbhum at the end of his two-day West Bengal tour, "The CAA rules are yet to be made. Such a big exercise can not be undertaken now because of the corona. When the vaccine drive will get underway and the corona cycle will also end, we will definitely give it a thought then. You will be informed when it will be done."

 

His statement punctures BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya's recent claim of the CAA implementation to get underway soon, from either January or February, to placate the resentment among the Matuas, a community of Hindu migrants who voted for the BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls, over the CAA delay.

Incidentally when Mr Shah was speaking  about the CAA's fate, Mr Vijayvargiya was sitting to him. Asked about the National Register of Citizens, the union home minister added, "Let first in the chronology end." On the Centre's talks with the protesting farmers, he said, "I am not aware of the exact date but Mr Tomar is likely to meet the farmers in a day or two.'

 

Rejecting chief minister and Trinamul Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee's slogan of "outsider" against the BJP, Mr Shah pointed out, "When she was in the Congress and Indira Gandhi or Pranab Mukherjee or Narsimha Rao used to come here, what did she use to say? Was it then interference in internal polictics of Bengal? Didi, we do not need to defeat you by bringing someone from New Delhi. A Bhoomiputra who rise and will fight you.  We are going to give Bengal a son of the soil as it's next CM."

Comparing the BJP with the TMC, he claimed that the saffron party does not have the "culture of corruption or extortion or dynasty politics." Mr Shah, on Ms Banerjee's challenge to the BJP to impose the President's Rule in West Bengal, observed, "She is perhaps trying to gain sympathy. Such issues are limited in between the Centre and the state. It can not decided openly." 

 

On his ministry's recent order for central deputation of three IPS officers from the state government, Mr Shah explained, "The letter the central government wrote to Ms Banerjee is totally constitutional and legal. The letter is very much within the purview of the federal structure. Ms Banerjee should quote the rules to talk to the central government and the people."

Tags: amit shah in kolkata, anti-citizenship amendment act, kailash vijayvargiya trinamul congress supremo mamata banerjee

Latest From India

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (PTI)

New strain of COVID-19: Kejriwal asks Centre to ban all flights from UK

Farmers during their 'Delhi Chalo' protest march against the new farm laws, at Singhu border in New Delhi, Sunday, December 6 (PTI/Manvender Vashist)

Farmers’ unions to stage 24-hr relay hunger strike

Artists were talking about their lives, the way they learnt their art forms, the way they practised, and the problems that they had and continue to face at various points in their career.

Of dancers, artists and ‘new normal’ in pandemic times

TMC heavyweight Shubhendu Adhikari joined the BJP alon with nine MLAs, an MP and at least six dozen key district TMC office-bearers in the presence of Amit Shah.

Didi will be ‘isolated’, BJP to win 200 Bengal seats: Shah

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham