'We want justice': Jamia students, locals hold anti-CAA protest

Earlier on December 15, several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during an agitation against CAA near JMI University.

The student leaders made speeches at the protest site where they claimed that CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the constitution and the common people. (Photo: ANI)
New Delhi: Students of Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and residents of the area gathered for a protest against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) outside the university gate on Saturday.

The protesters raised slogans of "Hindu, Muslim, Sikh, Isai, aapas mein hai bhai bhai", "Ekta ka raaj chalega, Hindu-Muslim saath chalega", "We want justice" and "Azaadi" while demanding repeal of the CAA.

The student leaders made speeches at the protest site where they claimed that CAA and National Register of Citizens (NRC) are against the constitution and the common people. They claimed that CAA's implementation would be 'disastrous' for the country just as demonetisation was three years back.

Earlier on December 15, several protesters and policemen sustained injuries during an agitation against the CAA near the JMI University. At least three buses were set on fire and other public properties were also damaged.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

