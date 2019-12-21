Saturday, Dec 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:18 PM IST

CAA protests: 15 arrested in connection with Delhi's Daryaganj violence

ANI
Published : Dec 21, 2019, 12:33 pm IST
While protesters torched a vehicle outside the DCP office and several other vehicles were also vandalised.

The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several. (Photo: File)
 The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several.

New Delhi: Fifteen people have been arrested in connection with the violent protests that took place in the Daryaganj area against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on Friday. They are accused of rioting and disturbing peace.

The Delhi Police will likely produce them in Court today. Meanwhile, Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad is also under detention and kept at some undisclosed location by the police.

While protesters torched a vehicle outside the DCP office and several other vehicles were also vandalised.

The police had on Friday detained 40 persons in connection with the protests and subsequent violence. Protesters allegedly pelted stones on police personnel, injuring several.

The detainees were, however, kept inside a police station and not allowed to meet anyone for hours, following which a direction was issued to the station house officer (SHO) by the court to let them meet their legal counsel in the station premises.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate also directed the police to provide the detainees necessary medical treatment.

Protests have erupted across the country against the Act, which grants Indian citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan, and Bangladesh, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

