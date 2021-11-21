Sunday, Nov 21, 2021 | Last Update : 04:42 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Nov 2021  Women representation to increase in Rajasthan cabinet with induction of two new faces
India, All India

Women representation to increase in Rajasthan cabinet with induction of two new faces

PTI
Published : Nov 21, 2021, 2:37 pm IST
Updated : Nov 21, 2021, 2:37 pm IST

Shakuntala Rawat and Zahida are set to take oath as new ministers while Mamta Bhupesh will be taking oath as cabinet minister

Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot addresses the press conference ahead the expansion of Rajasthan cabinet ministry, at his residence in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)
 Congress senior leader Sachin Pilot addresses the press conference ahead the expansion of Rajasthan cabinet ministry, at his residence in Jaipur. (Photo: PTI)

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Cabinet will see the induction of two new women members on Sunday.

Shakuntala Rawat and Zahida are set to take oath as new ministers while Mamta Bhupesh will be taking oath as cabinet minister after elevation to cabinet rank from minister of state, taking the total number of women in the Ashok Gehlot cabinet to three.

 

Fifteen out of the total 108 Congress MLAs in the House of 200 are women.

There was indeed a need to increase the participation of women in the cabinet. I am happy that two new faces will be inducted, Bhupesh told reporters.

Congress party promotes women. Former PM Rajiv Gandhi had taken the initiative to empower women and women leadership, she said.

Zahida said that it was a good sign that participation of women has increased.

I am happy that women are being prompted and given opportunities. I will try my best to fulfil the responsibility given to me, she said.

Fifteen new Rajasthan ministers will take oath at 4 pm on Sunday at the Raj Bhavan here as part of the Cabinet reshuffle, officials said.

 

The ministers include 11 Cabinet ministers and four ministers of state (MoS).

The new Rajasthan cabinet will see 12 new faces, including five from the Sachin Pilot camp, in the reshuffle.

This is the first cabinet reshuffle of the Gehlot government which came to power in December 2018.

Tags: rajasthan cabinet
Location: India, Rajasthan, Jaipur

Latest From India

Farmers dance as they celebrate after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the repealing of the three farm reform laws, at Tikri Border in New Delhi, Friday, Nov. 19, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Union Cabinet to take up withdrawal of three farm laws on Nov 24: Govt sources

The NGT was hearing a petition filed by lawyers Saloni Singh and Arush Pathania seeking steps to check pollution on railway properties, particularly on tracks. (Photo: PTI/File)

Keep rail tracks free from defecation: NGT

Amazon had said in a statement earlier that it does not allow sale of illegal products through its platform, and it was cooperating with the probe in the matter. (Photo: By arrangement)

Amazon India officials booked over online ganja smuggling case

People Queue line for submitting their Applications for Covid-19 Exgratia at the COVID Command Control Room in Vijayawada. (AA Image/ Narayana Rao)

Active COVID-19 cases in country lowest in 532 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

2

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

3

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

4

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

5

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham