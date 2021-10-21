Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 | Last Update : 07:49 PM IST

  Visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect documents, not to raid: NCB Zonal Director
Visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect documents, not to raid: NCB Zonal Director

ANI
Published : Oct 21, 2021, 2:53 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2021, 2:53 pm IST

Earlier in the day, teams of NCB arrived at 'Mannat' and also at Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey's residence

NCB team outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)
 NCB team outside Shah Rukh Khan's residence Mannat in Mumbai. (Photo: ANI)

Mumbai: A team of Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence 'Mannat' in Mumbai to collect some documents related to his son Aryan Khan and no raids were conducted, said NCB Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede on Thursday.

"NCB team visited Shah Rukh Khan's residence to collect some documents related to Aryan Khan. No raids were conducted at 'Mannat," Wankhede told media today.
Earlier in the day, teams of NCB arrived at 'Mannat' and also at Bollywood actor Ananya Pandey's residence.

 

Thereafter, Ananya was summoned to appear before NCB later in the day.

Shah Rukh Khan today paid a visit to his son Aryan Khan, who is lodged in Arthur Road Jail. Aryan was arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug seizure on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast.

According to jail authorities, the actor left after a brief meeting with his son. In the wake of the COVID-19, the visitors are restricted from having any physical contact with the jail inmates and thus, Shah Rukh met son Aryan through a glass wall and talked to him through an intercom.

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Bombay High Court is set to hear Aryan Khan's bail application on October 26.

 

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.

A total of 20 people, including two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.

Tags: shah rukh khan, narcotics control bureau (ncb), aryan khan, aryan khan arrest, aryan khan drugs case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

