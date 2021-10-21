Thursday, Oct 21, 2021 | Last Update : 01:40 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Oct 2021  Gauri Lankesh murder: SC sets aside HC order quashing charge sheet against accused
India, All India

Gauri Lankesh murder: SC sets aside HC order quashing charge sheet against accused

PTI
Published : Oct 21, 2021, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2021, 12:21 pm IST

The high court had quashed the police order granting approval to invoke KCOCA for investigation against Mohan Nayak

Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)
 Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday set aside the Karnataka High Court order quashing the charge sheet against an accused in the murder of journalist Gauri Lankesh for purported offences under provisions of the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act (KCOCA).

A bench headed by Justice A M Khanwilkar allowed the pleas filed by the state and Gauri Lankesh's sister Kavitha Lankesh challenging the high court verdict on April 22 this year.

 

The high court had quashed the August 14, 2018 order of the police authority granting approval to invoke KCOCA for investigation against Mohan Nayak.

Lankesh was shot dead on the night of September 5, 2017, from close range near her house in Rajarajeshwari Nagar in Bengaluru.

While hearing arguments in the matter on September 21, the apex court had "tentatively" indicated that it is inclined to set aside a part of the high court order quashing the charge sheet.

The top court had also questioned the counsel appearing for the state on the approval for invoking KCOCA being granted by the authority without there being any prior offence registered against the accused.

 

The state's counsel had said the preliminary charge sheet was filed under provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. Thereafter, during investigation, the role of accused came to the notice of the investigation officer after which the approval was sought, he said.

During the arguments, the counsel appearing for the accused had said anyone can be said to be member of the syndicate if the arguments of the prosecution are to be accepted.

Kavitha Lankesh's counsel had argued that the high court had erred in coming to the conclusion that KCOCA was not applicable against the accused. He referred to the role of the accused, as noted in the high court order, and said it was alleged he had taken a house on rent in the guise of running an acupressure clinic but it was meant to accommodate members of the syndicate.

 

In its order, the high court had said, "If the approval order itself is bad in law, the sanction order, the charge sheet and the approval order so far as the offences under the Act (KCOCA) against the petitioner (Nayak) have no legs to stand."

Tags: gauri lankesh, gauri lankesh murder, gauri lankesh murder case, supreme court (sc)
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Farmers shout slogans as they burn an effigy of India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during a protest in Amritsar. (Photo: AFP/File)

Supreme Court says farmers have right to protest but can't block roads indefinitely

Benefiaciaries arrive for receiving Covid-19 vaccine dose at a free vaccination camp organized by the Delhi government, in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

India records over 18K new Covid cases, 160 fresh deaths

A health worker administers a dose of COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary at State Government-run at SKM Hall in Patna. (Photo: PTI/File)

India's vaccination drive outpaces most countries, breaches 100 crore mark

The order stated that before boarding, the do's and don'ts shall be provided along with tickets to the travellers by the airlines/agencies concerned. (AFP Photo)

COVID-19: Centre issues revised guidelines for international arrivals in India

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

2

Tiff Diary | Do you hear voices inside your head?

3

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

4

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

5

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The survey conducted among 5,000 people and 2,038 infected patients revealed that they had to visit hospitals again for post-Covid symptoms. (PTI)

One crore people suffer from long Covid in India: Study

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham