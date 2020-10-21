Wednesday, Oct 21, 2020 | Last Update : 02:35 PM IST

195th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

6,622,180

74,770

Recovered

5,583,453

76,713

Deaths

102,714

902

Maharashtra1443409114960338084 Andhra Pradesh7192566588755981 Karnataka6406615157829286 Tamil Nadu6088555529389653 Uttar Pradesh4031013468595864 Delhi2827522506135401 West Bengal2603242287555017 Odisha222734190080912 Kerala204242131048772 Telangana1992761701091163 Bihar178882164537888 Assam169985139977655 Gujarat1332191132403417 Rajasthan1288591077181441 Haryana1237821059901307 Madhya Pradesh117588932382207 Punjab107096840253134 Chhatisgarh9856566860777 Jharkhand7770964515661 Jammu and Kashmir69832495571105 Uttarakhand4533233642555 Goa3107125071386 Puducherry2548919781494 Tripura2412717464262 Himachal Pradesh136799526152 Chandigarh112128677145 Manipur9791760263 Arunachal Pradesh8649623014 Nagaland5768469311 Meghalaya5158334343 Sikkim2707199431 Mizoram178612880
  India   All India  21 Oct 2020  Punjab 'negates' central farm laws, passes 4 bills
India, All India

Punjab 'negates' central farm laws, passes 4 bills

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 21, 2020, 12:56 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2020, 12:56 pm IST

The move comes after a directive from Sonia Gandhi to states ruled by Congress to pass separate laws negating the effect of the Central laws

Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh speaks during the second day of the Special Vidhan Sabha Session, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (PTI)
  Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh speaks during the second day of the Special Vidhan Sabha Session, in Chandigarh, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (PTI)

New Delhi: Congress-ruled Punjab on Tuesday became the first state to reject the three Central farm laws, with the state Assembly passing a resolution to virtually “negate” the effects of the legislation.

The move comes after widespread protests against the laws and a directive from Congress president Sonia Gandhi to all states ruled by the party to pass separate laws negating the effect of the Central farm laws.

 

The resolution was passed by the Amarinder Singh government at a special Assembly session, that was supported by the Opposition parties, including the Akali Dal, Aam Aadmi Party and Lok Insaaf Party. The two BJP MLAs were absent from the House.

Akali Dal, an alliance partner of the BJP, had quit the NDA over the contentious laws and its representative Harsimrat Kaur Badal had quit the Union Cabinet over it.

The laws passed by the state provide for imprisonment of not less than three years for the sale or purchase of wheat or paddy below the minimum support price (MSP), exemption to farmers from attachment of land up to 2.5 acres and prevention of hoarding and blackmarketing of agricultural produce.

 

Punjab finance minister Manpreet Badal told the media that initially the government had thought of making the exemption to five acres but then had limited it to 2.5 acres, thinking of the bankability of farmers.

Moving the resolution and three of the four bills, the chief minister said if the Central laws were not repealed, it would lead to anger among the state’s youth, recalling the militancy in the 1980s and 1990s. “I am not afraid of resigning. I am not afraid of my government being dismissed. But I will not let farmers suffer or be ruined,” he said.

Singh said if the constitutional authorities do not give their assent, the state has the option of legal recourse. “I have made clear that the bills will go to the governor, who may or may not approve them. Similarly, if the bills go to the President, he may or may not approve too. But we have our legal experts to take it forward in the courts,” he said.

 

Badal said the governor had been very positive about the state bills when some state Cabinet members, including the CM, had met him.

The laws enacted at the Centre were meant to deregulate the sale of crops and open up new markets for farmers, but they had triggered farmers’ protests, particularly in Punjab and Haryana.

The Opposition and farmers’ unions claim that the new laws will lead to the dismantling of the MSP system, a suggestion repeatedly denied by the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Punjab’s counter bills add new clauses and amend provisions in the three Central laws, with the state government arguing that this will “shield” its farmers from their impact.

 

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020 too seeks to amend sections in the Central law to ensure that wheat or paddy is not bought for less than the MSP.

The Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020 is meant to check hoarding and black marketing.

Tags: punjab farm laws, centre farm laws, farmers protest
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

Latest From India

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar waves at the crowd during an election campaign rally, ahead of Assembly elections, in Jehanabad, Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020. (PTI )

Pre-poll survey indicates NDA is set to win in Bihar

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (ANI photo)

Vote for Nitish Kumar to continue 15 years of good governance: Yogi Adityanath

ongress leader Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi terms Kamal Nath’s 'item' jibe unfortunate, says it's his personal opinion

The Congress logo

BJP candidate triggers row, makes derogatory remark against opponent's wife

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham