India COVID count falls; Under 50K a day after 3 months

THE ASIAN AGE. | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Oct 21, 2020, 3:04 pm IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2020, 3:04 pm IST

Drastic drop in new cases was noted in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh

Women passengers deboard a local train after the authorities allowed them to commute during non-peak hours from 11 AM to 3 PM and from 7 PM till the end of the service, at Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (PTI )
 Women passengers deboard a local train after the authorities allowed them to commute during non-peak hours from 11 AM to 3 PM and from 7 PM till the end of the service, at Kurla in Mumbai, Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020. (PTI )

New Delhi: A sharp drop in daily new novel coronavirus infections was reported in India after the fresh detections dropped below 50,000 for the first time in three months. On Tuesday, the new cases were 46, 790 taking India's overall COVID-19 cases to close to 76 lakh.

The daily fatalities too are coming down and the total death toll reached 1.15 lakh with 587 new deaths registered in the last 24 hours. This is the second consecutive day when fatalities in a day were below 600.

 

The active cases of coronavirus infection remained below 8 lakh for the fourth consecutive day. There are 7.48 lakh active cases of COVID-19 infection in the country which comprises 9.85 per cent of the total caseload. So far 67.33 lakh people have recovered from the deadly virus taking the national recovery rate to 88.63 per cent while the case fatality rate has come down to 1.52 per cent.

Drastic drop in new cases was noted in Maharashtra (5,984), Karnataka (5018), Tamil Nadu (3536) and Andhra Pradesh (2918) – these states have been reporting a very high number of cases till last week. However, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and West Bengal still account for 64 per cent of all active COVID-19 cases in the country.

 

"India is the only country with the highest recoveries and continues to have one of the lowest fatality rates globally. Today it stands at 1.52 per cent," the ministry highlighted. These have in tandem resulted in consistent slide in the active cases," Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said. He added the recovered cases have crossed 67 lakh, which is highest in the world and more than 9.6 crore tests have been conducted so far and cumulative positivity rate is 7.90% while weekly positivity rate is 6% and daily positivity rate is 4.5%

Tags: india covid status, state wise covid, covid peak india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

