Selja confident Cong will form next govt in Haryana

New Delhi: A day before Haryana goes to Assembly polls, state Congress unit chief Kumari Selja said that there has been rapid change on the ground in favour of the party and the will form the next government in the state.

Addressing a press conference she said, “Haryana’s people have seen through their (BJP’s) game of diverting attention. They talked about Article 370, National Register of Citizens (NRC). But as of today, the BJP has not been able to change the narrative according to its own will. They tried but there are so many issues in Haryana. We raised those issues and people have responded to that.”

Earlier, too, the Congress had alleged that the BJP has only one point agenda to talk about the abrogation of Article 370 and Pakistan.

Kumari Selja further added “Be it the PM (Narendra Modi) or other top BJP leaders or the Haryana CM, they did not talk about even one issue of Haryana because they know that they are on the back foot. The people of Haryana said that first, you should give your report and then ask for votes. They could not give a report and tried to divert attention continuously.” Top BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, have raised the issue in their poll speeches and hit out at the opposition over it. Interestingly the Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to clear its stand on Article 370 whether they want to bring it back.

Asked if the Congress has been successful in countering the BJP’s nationalism pitch in the assembly polls campaign and the raising of Article 370, Selja said there is nothing nationalistic about it and it was a “political issue” as far as the BJP is concerned.

The Congress supported the abrogation of Article 370 in parliament but had its reservation on the way it was done.

The ninety member Haryana assembly goes to polls on October 21st.