Monday, Oct 21, 2019 | Last Update : 03:43 AM IST

India, All India

Selja confident Cong will form next govt in Haryana

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : Oct 21, 2019, 3:04 am IST
Updated : Oct 21, 2019, 3:04 am IST

The Congress supported the abrogation of Article 370 in parliament but had its reservation on the way it was done.

Congress leader Kumari Selja
 Congress leader Kumari Selja

New Delhi: A day before Haryana goes to Assembly polls, state Congress unit chief Kumari Selja said that there has been rapid change on the ground in favour of the party and the will form the next government in the state.

Addressing a press conference she said, “Haryana’s people have seen through their (BJP’s) game of diverting attention. They talked about Article 370, National Register of Citizens (NRC). But as of today, the BJP has not been able to change the narrative according to its own will. They tried but there are so many issues in Haryana. We raised those issues and people have responded to that.”

Earlier, too, the Congress had alleged that the BJP has only one point agenda to talk about the abrogation of Article 370 and Pakistan.

Kumari Selja further added “Be it the PM (Narendra Modi) or other top BJP leaders or the Haryana CM, they did not talk about even one issue of Haryana because they know that they are on the back foot. The people of Haryana said that first, you should give your report and then ask for votes. They could not give a report and tried to divert attention continuously.” Top BJP leaders, including party chief Amit Shah, have raised the issue in their poll speeches and hit out at the opposition over it. Interestingly the Prime Minister Mr Narendra Modi challenged the Congress to clear its stand on Article 370 whether they want to bring it back.

Asked if the Congress has been successful in countering the BJP’s nationalism pitch in the assembly polls campaign and the raising of Article 370, Selja said there is nothing nationalistic about it and it was a “political issue” as far as the BJP is concerned.

The Congress supported the abrogation of Article 370 in parliament but had its reservation on the way it was done.

The ninety member Haryana assembly goes to polls on October 21st.

Tags: assembly polls, kumari selja

Latest From India

The EC has not made it clear whether it has issued any notice to Mr Virk for making such threats to voters and claims against the sanctity of EVMs.

EC to probe video ‘threat’ in Karnal by BJP nominee

Polls officials collect EVMs and other election materials at a distribution centre in Hisar on Sunday, the eve of the Haryana Assembly polls. (Photo: PTI)

Haryana, Maharashtra to vote today; BJP hopes high

Former National Security Adviser Shivshankar Menon (centre) with former advisor to Israeli PM Netanyahu and Krishnan Srinivasan former foreign secretary.

Trump great at a party... but unfit to be Prez: Uzi

Former National Security Adviser, M.K. Narayanan

‘Future tense, it will be war of technologies next’

MOST POPULAR

1

Shunned by Chinese, Thai tourism now looks at India for revival

2

You can now get an Andhra Pradesh government job without interview

3

Fate of Japan's royal dynasty rests on shoulders of 13-year-old

4

BJP leader conducts magic show at rally in Uttar Pradesh's Rampur, see video

5

One of the best budget smartphones has gone on open sale

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

A man sports a colourful headgear with traditional motifs. (Photo: AP)

India gears up for Navratri

Alex Borstein wore a demure deep purple gown when collecting her Emmy. It has her initials embellished on the top left hand corner. (Photo: AP)

Emmy Awards 2019: Best of red carpet fashion

Burberry's creative director Tisci created a new line for their Speing/Summer 2020 collection. (Photo: AP)

London Fashion Week: Best of British fashion

Designer naeem Khan takes a bow, posing with the models showcasing his clothes on the ramp. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Designers showcase Spring/Summer collection 2020

Alice + Olivia's fashion presentation featured a myriad of colours. The models wore posed in an olive green background and were dressed in contrasting shades of lilac and orange. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Eccentric looks from the ramp

This Christian Siriano dress had a plain black, figure-hugging design with a multi-coloured cape billowing behind it. (Photo: AP)

NY Fashion Week: Dazzling colours graced the ramp

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham