Mobs attack Hindi speakers in Assam, many houses burnt

Guwahati: In what has created tension and panic among Hindi-speaking people in Upper Assam’s Dibrugarh district, a mob of more than 100 people belonging to Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), a local organisation, attacked a village of milkmen and set their houses on fire. In the attack, one person was killed while six others have been critically injured. More than 20 people who are suspected to have fled to nearby forest areas to escape the assault, are still missing. The mob, armed with sticks and sharp weapons, set more than 20 houses on fire.

While senior district and police officers could not be contacted, the local police said the incident took place at Charkholia Ramsing Sapori village on Saturday.

Saying that the villagers were served extortion notices to pay amounts ranging from Rs 20,000 to Rs 50,000 by TMPK, security sources said the attack took place as the villagers, who mostly earn a living selling milk, said they were unable to pay the extortion money.

The police said one Murli Yadav, who was critically injured, was shifted to the Assam Medical College and Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Six others are reported to have been treated in different private hospitals, the sources said, pointing out that tension was escalating in the area for a few weeks.

The villagers had infor-med the police and submitted the demand notes issued on the letterhead of Takam Mising Porin Kebang (TMPK), Laimekuri Anchalik Committee, Dhemaji, but no action had been taken to the local police, which failed to take action.

Meanwhile, security sources claimed that a team of the district administration and police had been rushed to the area. The sources said they are looking into the possible involvement of any insurgent groups behind the incident. Admitting timely police action may have averted the incident, the sources said the villagers had accused the police of not listening to their plea for protection. “We are looking into all these aspects,” said a senior police officer.