  Telangana twin cities generate 10,000 MTs garbage on immersion day
Telangana twin cities generate 10,000 MTs garbage on immersion day

Published : Sep 21, 2021, 1:06 am IST
Surroundings of the picturesque Hussainsagar overflowed with debris from immersion of over 10,000 idols brought from all parts of Hyderabad

Over 214 Ganesha Action Teams, each consisting of a sanitary supervisor, three sanitary field assistants and 21 workers are loading garbage from Hussainsagar into 50 vehicles. — Representational image/PTI
HYDERABAD: Twin cities generated around 10,000 metric tonnes of garbage over roughly 36 hours when idols of Lord Ganesha were immersed in various natural and artificial ponds within the state capital over the weekend

Immersion went on till late Monday evening. Surroundings of the picturesque Hussainsagar overflowed with debris from immersion of over 10,000 idols brought from all parts of Hyderabad and surrounding districts from Sunday morning onwards. The capital normally generates about 6,700 metric tonnes of garbage.

 

Officials say it will be a herculean task clearing the garbage. It will take at least a week to clean up the lake. Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has deployed 8,116 personnel, who are working round the clock to clean not only Hussainsagar but also 303.30 km of procession routes.

A senior GHMC official told Deccan Chronicle that 214 Ganesha Action Teams, each consisting of a sanitary supervisor, three sanitary field assistants and 21 workers are loading garbage from Hussainsagar into 50 vehicles. "They will need to work round the clock for at least the next couple of days. It will be a pathetic sight if any environmentalists visit the lake. They can only see Ganesha idols floating on the lake with clutter of leaves, flowers and other debris. In keeping with our assurance to the Telangana High Court, we are striving hard to clean Hussainsagar and 33 lakes in and around Hyderabad, apart from 24 artificial ponds,” the official stated.

 

He said the civic body has pressed into service 20 excavators, 21 earth movers, 29 mini-tippers and 44 vehicles of 10-tonne capacity to remove waste generated after immersion. The debris will first be shifted to transfer stations at Imliban, Yousufguda and Kavadiguda. After the garbage dries, the same would be shifted to Jawaharnagar dumping yard.

Going by the vehicle count, the corporation has lifted over 10,000 metric tonnes of trash in 36 hours.

