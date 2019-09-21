Man grows ‘devil’s horn’ after injury, removed

The Sebacious Horn condition occurs in sun-exposed areas of skin.

Bhopal: A 74-year-old man in a Madhya Pradesh village had grown a 4 inch-long “Devil’s Horn” on his head following a skull injury.

Doctors in a specialised hospital in district headquarters of Sagar in MP had removed the hardened lump — a rare cutaneous horn — sprouted on the skull of Shyamlal Yadav, a farmer of Patna Bujurg village under Rahli panchayat in Sagar district, in a surgery.

Shyamlal suffered head injury five years ago leading to the benign growth on his head, called in medical terms “Sebacious Horn” condition, surgeon in the Bhagyodyoya Tirth Hospital where the septuagenarian had undergone surgery, Vishal Gajbhiye told this newspaper on Friday.

“It is a rare disease called Sebacious Horn condition. The unusual growth is made of keratin, found in toenails and human hair”, Dr Gajbhiye said.

According to him, such conditions may develop for two reasons.

The Sebacious Horn condition occurs in sun-exposed areas of skin.