To guard LAC, Army deploys Tata QRFVs in North East

Kolkata: To deal with the Chinese threats across the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army is learnt to have deployed indigenously-built Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFV) in the Eastern Command close on the heels of the platform's induction in the Northern Command.

According to sources, the QRFVs, which are meant for rapid transportation of the infantry troops, have been deployed in the high-altitude terrain of Sikkim under the XXXIII Corps (Trishakti Corps) which is a strategic army formation facing China.

The move is bound to increase the mountain warfare prowess of the troops at various places like Thangu, Lugnak La, Dongkya La in the lap of the Himalayas, said a defence official on anonymity.

Built and delivered by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, the QRFVs, which are 4×4 mine protected, were first inducted in the Ladakh region under the Northern Command of the army last month.

The armored personnel carrier has Stanag level IV blast protection, a 240 HP Engine fitted inside and can carry a payload of up to 2 tons. Its tyres are equipped with run-flat inserts with the system having a 360-degree rotating turret on the roof, 10 firing ports and a seating capacity of 14 soldiers.