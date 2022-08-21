Sunday, Aug 21, 2022 | Last Update : 10:37 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Aug 2022  To guard LAC, Army deploys Tata QRFVs in North East
India, All India

To guard LAC, Army deploys Tata QRFVs in North East

THE ASIAN AGE. | RAJIB CHOWDHURI
Published : Aug 21, 2022, 4:36 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2022, 4:36 pm IST

The QRFVs, which are meant for rapid transportation of the infantry troops, have been deployed in the high-altitude terrain of Sikkim

The armored personnel carrier has Stanag level IV blast protection, a 240 HP Engine fitted inside and can carry a payload of up to 2 tonnes. (Photo by arrangement)
  The armored personnel carrier has Stanag level IV blast protection, a 240 HP Engine fitted inside and can carry a payload of up to 2 tonnes. (Photo by arrangement)

Kolkata: To deal with the Chinese threats across the Line of Actual Control, the Indian Army is learnt to have deployed indigenously-built Quick Reaction Fighting Vehicles (QRFV) in the Eastern Command close on the heels of the platform's induction in the Northern Command.  

According to sources, the QRFVs, which are meant for rapid transportation of the infantry troops, have been deployed in the high-altitude terrain of Sikkim under the XXXIII Corps (Trishakti Corps) which is a strategic army formation facing China.   

The move is bound to increase the mountain warfare prowess of the troops at various places like Thangu, Lugnak La, Dongkya La in the lap of the Himalayas, said a defence official on anonymity.  

Built and delivered by Tata Advanced Systems Ltd, the QRFVs, which are 4×4 mine protected, were first inducted in the Ladakh region under the Northern Command of the army last month.   

The armored personnel carrier has Stanag level IV blast protection, a 240 HP Engine fitted inside and can carry a payload of up to 2 tons. Its tyres are equipped with run-flat inserts with the system having a 360-degree rotating turret on the roof, 10 firing ports and a seating capacity of 14 soldiers.

Tags: line of actual control (lac), qrfvs, chinese threat
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

Police personnel use a sniffer dog to patrol Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus Station in Mumbai, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Mumbai cops get '26/11-like' terror attack threat from Pakistan

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar. (PTI File Photo)

JD(U) for Nitish as PM if Oppn wants

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah addresses the National Security Strategies (NSS), attended by top police officers of the country in Delhi. (PTI Photo)

MHA cautions border states

AICC Spokesperson Pawan Khera. (PTI Photo)

Misuse of probe agencies help corrupt get away: Congress

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham