Saturday, Aug 21, 2021 | Last Update : 09:16 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Aug 2021  Indian Railways introduces new features for Vande Bharat trains
India, All India

Indian Railways introduces new features for Vande Bharat trains

ANI
Published : Aug 21, 2021, 5:27 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2021, 5:27 pm IST

These new trains will also be provided with higher flood protection underframe equipment to ensure reliability during heavy rains

The trains will also have four emergency lights in each coach which can be used in a disaster situation if the normal lights fail during that time. (ANI Photo)
 The trains will also have four emergency lights in each coach which can be used in a disaster situation if the normal lights fail during that time. (ANI Photo)

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that 75 'Vande Bharat' trains would connect different parts of the country, Indian Railways has decided to introduce additional features including four emergency windows for easy evacuation of passengers in case of emergencies in the train.

According to a statement issued by Northern Railways on Friday, a centralised coach monitoring system for climate control and to monitor all electrical and vital systems onboard set has also been introduced.

 

The trains will also have four emergency lights in each coach which can be used in a disaster situation if the normal lights fail during that time.

Also, the number of emergency buttons will be increased to four.

According to the statement, better flood protection of underframe equipment especially meant to ensure safety during monsoon will be adequated.

Prime Minister Modi on Independence Day had announced that 75 'Vande Bharat' trains would connect different parts of the country in 75 weeks to mark the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav' being observed by the nation.

The new trains will also have fire survival cables indoor circuits, The system of air purification has also been reworked with the availability of ventilation for three hours in case of failure of power supply to the roof-mounted air conditioning package unit in the new train sets which will help in providing a more reliable and bacteria-free air conditioning system.

 

These new trains will also be provided with higher flood protection underframe equipment to ensure reliability during heavy rains.

At present two Vande Bharat trains are operating in the Indian Railways network, the first one being on the Delhi-Varanasi route and the second one on the Delhi-Katra route.

The existing train sets have Features like onboard infotainment, GPS-based passenger information system, CCTV cameras, automatic sliding doors with retractable coach footsteps and zero discharge vacuum-based bio-toilets.

Tags: indian railways, vande bharat, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo:Zyduscadila)

More clarity on ZyCOV-D vaccine price by next week, says Zydus Group MD Sharvil Patel

The people cited above said the Indians were taken away for questioning and it is not unusual under the current circumstances. (Representational-AFP)

Indians detained on way to Kabul airport; Released subsequently: Reports

Congress Interim President Sonia Gandhi after paying tribute to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, at Parliament House in New Delhi, Friday, Aug 20, 2021. (PTI Photo)

Sonia's sonic call for Opposition unity

Zydus Cadila's COVID-19 vaccine ZyCoV-D. (Photo:Zyduscadila)

Zydus Cadila's Covid vaccine ZyCoV-D gets approval for Emergency Use Authorisation

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Domino's India delivers free pizza to Mirabai Chanu after her Olympic victory

2

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

3

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

4

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

5

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham