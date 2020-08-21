Following multiple landslides, Jammu-Srinagar highway remains closed for second day

The highway was blocked by a major landslide at Trishul Morh, Battery Cheshma and Pantiyal areas on Thursday, officials said.

Jammu: The Jammu-Srinagar national highway remained closed for the second consecutive day on Friday due to multiple landslides triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district, leaving over 3000 vehicles stranded, officials said.

Deputy Superintendent of Police, (Highway Ramban), Ajay Anand, said the stretch between Banihal and Ramban has been hit by landslides and shooting stones at over a dozen places including Sherbibi, Moon Passi, Ramsoo, Pantiyal, Digdool, Battery Cheshma, Monkey Morh, Kelamoore, Maroog, Trishul Morh and Chanderkot area.

He said about 150 stranded vehicles were allowed to move late on Thursday but after fresh landslides the road is blocked again.

He said shooting stones and landslides were hampering restoration work and clearance of roads will take at least one day. The clearance operation is going on in full swing to restore traffic movement, the officials said.

Over 3,000 vehicles have been stranded on both sides of the highway and traffic was stopped at Qazigund and Udhampur Chanderkote soon after the highway was blocked.

The highway was closed for two days last week due to a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains in Ramban district.