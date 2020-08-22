Saturday, Aug 22, 2020 | Last Update : 02:36 AM IST

151st Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

2,973,368

69,028

Recovered

2,220,799

62,858

Deaths

55,928

953

Maharashtra65744947087321698 Tamil Nadu3674303076776340 Andhra Pradesh3349402440453092 Karnataka2645461769424522 Uttar Pradesh1772391266572797 Delhi1586041429084270 West Bengal1323641018712797 Bihar11767191841588 Telangana9939176967737 Assam8431860349213 Gujarat82087649302837 Odisha6712246936425 Rajasthan6528949963910 Kerala5418235243204 Haryana4893641298557 Madhya Pradesh47375357131141 Punjab3608322703920 Jammu and Kashmir3003422497572 Jharkhand2533315709265 Chhatisgarh1683310847158 Uttarakhand129618724164 Goa126758713124 Puducherry95945934143 Tripura8106565169 Manipur5049326120 Himachal Pradesh4728323424 Nagaland361920747 Arunachal Pradesh312621255 Chandigarh2631142633 Meghalaya17187496 Sikkim13368343 Mizoram8954200
  India   All India  21 Aug 2020  50 staffers, 21 patients infected by COVID19 at mental hospitals in Maharashtra
India, All India

50 staffers, 21 patients infected by COVID19 at mental hospitals in Maharashtra

THE ASIAN AGE. | VRUSHALI PURANDARE
Published : Aug 21, 2020, 10:30 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2020, 10:30 pm IST

At the Thane mental hospital, which houses 807 patients, so far 17 patients and 22 staffers have been afflicted by the coronavirus disease

A health worker collects a sample via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, during Unlock 3.0, at Deonar in Mumbai. — PTI photo
  A health worker collects a sample via Rapid Antigen kit for COVID-19 test, during Unlock 3.0, at Deonar in Mumbai. — PTI photo

As many As 21 patients and 50 staffers at state-run four Mental Hospitals of Maharashtra got  infected with Covid-19 till date. The four hospitals in the state are at Thane, Nagpur, Pune and Ratnagiri. The BJP has filed a petition with the Human Rights Commission accusing the state government of completely ignoring these hospitals.

The hospital management has suspended group therapy and called off family visits to prevent the virus from spreading further. The health officials also mentioned that maintaining social distance and making the mentally ill patients wear a mask is difficult. Restrictions on travel during the lockdown, meanwhile, have also forced a large number of patients, declared fit for discharge, to continue to wait at the facilities inducing restlessness in some, they said.

 

At the Thane mental hospital, which houses 807 patients, so far 17 patients and 22 staffers have been afflicted by the coronavirus disease. In May, a female staffer had succumbed to the virus, while two patients died in June.

According to staffers, at least 40 patients share a ward at the hospital, sleeping within a foot of one another, some on mattresses others on the floor, which makes maintaining three-foot distance impossible.

Medical superintendent Dr Sanjay Bodade said,  “Serious patients of psychosis, schizophrenia and bipolar disorders do not understand how or why to wear a mask. They keep throwing it away.”

Dr Sadhana Tayade, the director of Directorate of Health Services, said there was a risk that mentally ill patients can swallow hand sanitisers if dispensers are installed in the wards, hence a caretaker makes them wash hands before every meal.
At Nagpur mental hospital, a patient and eight staffers have been infected with the coronavirus while, at Pune and Ratnagiri, one patient and at least 20 staffers and two patients respectively have tested positive so far.

 

At least 110 patients at the Thane facility are fit to go home, records show, but their families either live in a containment zone or do not have means to travel since local trains allow only government employees to travel. “We have been calling the family members of these patients. But since March we are hearing the same excuse,” superintendent Bodade said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said, “We have filed a petition with the Human Rights Commission for the justice of these poor souls. The government has failed to look after these patients and tackle the pandemic. There is no proper testing done in these hospitals and these patients are deliberately ignored.”

 

Tags: coronavirus in maharashtra, maharashtra mental hospital
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)

Latest From India

Representational image

Government rules out postponement of JEE, NEET exams

Uma Bharti's rain picture that has gone viral

Uma Bharti's creates social media storm with rain picture

People, violating social distancing norms, step out for shopping on the eve of Ganesha Chaturthi festival, at Dadar market in Mumbai. — PTI photo

COVID19 in India: Maharashtra still leads in fresh cases

The commission has recommended mandatory sanitisation of polling stations, preferably a day before the polls.

Disposable gloves, thermal scanners: EC guidelines for polls amid COVID19

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

2

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

3

Save the list: Indian apps to replace the 59 banned Chinese ones

4

What's the deal with facial recognition software and how it's weaponised

5

In the next James Bond film, 007 should use COVID-19 app data; it works better than any spy tool

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

During the anti-CAA stir, the Yogi administration was seen by Muslims as rather suppressive and occasionally high-handed. PTI Photo

Waqyanawis | Coronavirus, the magic bullet against Hindu-Muslim discord in UP?

more

ALSO FROMSports

PV Sindhu won the BWF World Championships title by defeating Japan's Nozomi Okuhara in straight games by 21-7, 21-7. (Photo: AFP)

PV Sindhu: In pursuit of gold and greatness

Men in Blue outclassed Windies by seven wickets in the third T20 International in Guyana. (Photo: AFP)

India vs West Indies: Chahar, Pant shine as Men in Blue sweep T20 series

Burns put the hosts in a dominating position with his brilliant ton on Day 2 of Ashes. (Photo: AFP)

Ashes 2019: Rory Burns’ maiden Test ton puts England on top against Australia

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Copyright © 2016 - 2020 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham