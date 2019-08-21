What is the INX media case and how are Chidambarams involved?

From filing of an FIR against him in 2017 to sudden arrest of his son Karti in 2018, here is the timeline of the case.

New Delhi: The INX Media case deals with the alleged irregularities in the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 307 crore at the time when P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

On May 15, 2017, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had registered an FIR, alleging irregularities in the FIPB clearance. In 2018, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) lodged a money laundering case.

Indrani Mukerjea and her husband Peter Mukherjea, who co-founded INX Media in 2007, had been charged of criminal conspiracy with Karti Chidambaram.

In March, 2018, Indrani Mukerjea told the CBI in a statement that a deal of USD 1 million was struck between Karti Chidambaram and the Mukerjeas to secure approval from the FIPB in favour of INX Media.

Last month, a Delhi court had allowed Indrani, who is a prime accused in the murder of her daughter Sheena Bora, to turn approver in the INX case.

From filing of an FIR against him in 2017 to the sudden arrest of his son Karti Chidambaram in 2018, here is the timeline of the INX Media case:

May 15, 2017: The CBI filed FIR, alleging irregularities in Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance to INX Media for receiving overseas funds to the tune of Rs 305 crore in 2007 when Karti's father P Chidambaram was the Union finance minister.

June 16, 2017: The Foreigner Regional Registration Officer (FRRO) and Bureau of Immigration, under Union Home Ministry, issued look out circular (LOC) against Karti Chidambaram.

August 10, 2017: Madras High Court had put a stay on the LOCs issued against Karti Chidambaram and four others holding that they were prima facie "unwarranted".

August 14, 2017: The Supreme Court had put a stay on Madras HC order.

August 18, 2017: The Supreme Court asked Karti Chidambaram to appear before the CBI on August 23.

September 11, 2017: The CBI told the Supreme Court that it has furnished details in a sealed cover on the probe about "possible transactions" in foreign countries and 25 alleged offshore properties of Karti Chidambaram.

September 22, 2017: The CBI told top court that Karti Chidambaram should be prevented from travelling abroad as he was allegedly closing several of his foreign bank accounts.

October 9, 2017: Karti Chidambaram seek the top court’s nod to visit the United Kingdom to get his daughter admitted at the Cambridge University and expressed willingness to undertake that he would not visit any bank there.

November 20, 2017: The Supreme Court allowed Karti Chidambaram to visit the UK for daughter's admission.

December 8, 2017: Karti moved Supreme Court challenging the summons issued by the CBI against him in the Aircel-Maxis deal case.

February 16, 2018: Karti Chidambaram's CA S Bhaskararaman arrested for allegedly assisting him to manage his "ill-gotten wealth" in India and abroad.

February 28, 2018: Karti Chidambaram arrested by the CBI at Chennai airport and brought to Delhi. Delhi court sent him to one-day police custody.

March 23, 2018: Karti got bail after 23 days in jail.

October 11, 2018: The ED attached assets worth Rs 54 crore of Karti Chidambaram in India, the UK and Spain in connection with the INX Media money laundering case.

July 11, 2019: Jailed-media baron Indrani Mukerjea turned approver in the INX media case. She accepted the conditions put on her before a judge.

August 1, 2019: The ED asked Karti Chidambaram to vacate Jor Bagh house in New Delhi, which was earlier attached by the agency.

August 20, 2019: Delhi HC rejected bail applications of P Chidambaram.