Tight vigil on LoC as Qamar Javed Bajwa gets extention

THE ASIAN AGE. | PAWAN BALI
The official said that Gen. Bajwa has knowledge about the terrorist commanders, their networks, how terrorist work and their launch pads.

New Delhi: The Indian security establishment is closely watching situation at the border with Pakistan after three years extension to Pakistan Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa who is considered as “LoC” expert having commanded Rawalpindi based 10 (X) corps.

“X corps of Pakistan army is active at the Line of Control (LoC). It operates terrorists at the LoC and having commanded X Corps, Gen. Bajwa is considered as an expert on terrorist operations against India. X Corps has been nourishing terrorists against India,” said a senior official in the defence establishment.

“There is a section in the Pak army which feels that there has been  damage to their reputation within Pakistan due to India’s move like removing article 370 and Indian Air Force (IAF) airstrike at terrorist camp at Balakot. So they could try to retaliate against India,” said the official.

Sources said that India needs to be on guard especially since there is UN General Assembly meeting next month.

