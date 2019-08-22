Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 PM IST

India, All India

Russian NSA meets NSA Ajit Doval in Moscow ahead of PM Modi's visit

ANI
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 9:35 pm IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 9:35 pm IST

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to intensify counter-terrorism cooperation during the talks.

NSA Ajit Doval with Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
 NSA Ajit Doval with Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev in Moscow on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

Moscow: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval met with his Russian counterpart Nikolai Patrushev, the Secretary of the Russian National Security Council here on Wednesday ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Vladivostok for the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"NSA's talks with his Russian counterpart covered preparations for PM's visit to Vladivostok for the EEF in early September, bilateral cooperation between the two National Security Councils as well as regional and international issues," an official statement outlined.

"The discussions based on mutual trust and confidence showed identical or close positions on various issues characteristic of the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries," it added.

Both sides reaffirmed their intention to intensify counter-terrorism cooperation during the talks.

"The long-standing position of both sides on importance of their bilateral consultations and mutual support for principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity and non-interference of third parties was reiterated," the statement read.

The NSA also met ROSCOSMOS Director Dmitry Rogozin to review ongoing cooperation in the space field and the Gaganyaan program- India's human space mission.

Rogozin applauded the progress of the Chandrayaan program and conveyed Russia's support and best wishes for the Mission's success.

"Both sides also discussed long term aspects of space cooperation, which is expected to figure prominently in the bilateral summit in Vladivostok," the statement added.

Tags: nsa doval
Location: Russian Federation, Moscow (City), Moscow

Latest From India

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. (Photo: ANI)

Stopping water to Pakistan is priority: Jal Shakti Minister

P Chidambaram arrested by CBI and brought to CBI headquarters. (Photo: ANI)

Top Congress leader P Chidambaram arrested for money laundering

The body has been sent to the district hospital at Medininagar for autopsy. (Photo: Representational)

Woman killed after suspected rape in Jharkhand

Santu Ganguly, the victim, lodged the complaint of cheating of Rs 70 lakhs with the police against the trio in January this year, said deputy commissioner of police (south west) Nilanjan Biswas. (Photo: PTI)

FIR against senior West Bengal BJP leader Mukul Roy for taking Rs 70 lakhs as bribe

MOST POPULAR

1

More than 2,300 tigers killed and trafficked this century: report

2

Vijay Sethupathi to play this role in Aamir Khan's 'Lal Singh Chaddha'? find out

3

'Bikini Airline' Vietjet to launch India operations with offer tickets starting from Rs 9

4

SBI plans to establish nearly 10 lakh YONO Cash Points

5

Watch: UK supermarkets go ‘nude’, test plastic-free zones

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMLife

Katrina Kaif was the showstopper for Manish Malhotra's ramp collection. She wore a magnificent black lehenga with Manish Malhotra's signature blouse. (Photo: File)

Best of Indian Bridal Couture at Lakme Fashion Week

Sunflowers blossom on a field in Frankfurt as the setting sun dispered colours in the sky. (Photo: AP)

Beautiful vistas of Germany

Freya, the seal, looks out of a basket prior to being released, on a beach, on the North Sea island of Juist, Germany. (Photo: AP)

Cuteness overload: Animals from around the world

Lava can be seen sputing from the Kilauea volcano, in Pahoa, Hawaii. (Photo: AP/Caleb Jones)

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano eruptions

A new-born raccoon cub is held by a zoo official during its presentation in Zoo of Debrecen in Hungary. (Photo: AP/Zsolt Czegledi)

Cute animals pictures that will melt your heart

Sulakshana Monga took a fresh spin on traditional bridal colours of red and pink and introduced new and edgy motifs on them. (Photo: AP/ Altaf Qadri)

India Couture Week 2019: Key highlights

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham