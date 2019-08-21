Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:38 AM IST

India, All India

Modi talks to UK PM, raises issue of violence against Indian diaspora on I-Day

PTI
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 8:11 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 8:11 am IST

Modi drew Johnson’s attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means.

'...he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,' the statement read. (Photo: File)
 '...he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,' the statement read. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Tuesday held a telephonic conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and regretted the incidents of violence outside the Indian High Commission in London on Independence Day last week.

During the conversation, Modi raised the issue of violence against members of the Indian diaspora celebrating Independence Day outside the Indian mission, according to a statement issued by the PM’s Office.

Modi drew Johnson’s attention to the challenges posed by vested interests pursuing their motivated agenda, including by violent means.

“...he referred to the violence and vandalism perpetrated by a large mob against the High Commission of India in London on the last Independence Day of India,” the statement read.

Johnson regretted the incident and assured that all necessary steps would be taken to ensure safety and security of the High Commission, its personnel and visitors, the statement said.

Meanwhile, a French official said President Emmanuel Macron would discuss tensions in Kashmir with PM Modi when the two meet in Paris this week.

Tags: narendra modi, boris johnson, independence day
Location: India, Delhi

Latest From India

It was informed by villagers of Kondasawli that a meeting of around 250 Naxals took place near their village prior to August 15 where 300 people of other villages were also called and directed by Naxals to oppose the security forces. (Photo: ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Naxals plant 3 IEDs on Sukma-Dantewada border

Sambhunath Das, 69, had suffered head injuries after falling on the road on Sunday. He was declared dead on arrival at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: Probe ordered into disappearance of eyes from body at morgue

The submission was made while hearing arguments on framing of charges against Tharoor in the case related to Sunanda Pushkar's death. (Photo: File)

15 injury marks found on Sunanda Pushkar's body, says Delhi police

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and running a 'one-man' Cabinet since then, Yediyurappa inducted 17 Ministers. (Photo: File)

BJP legislators failing to get berth in K'taka cabinet voice displeasure

MOST POPULAR

1

Use of Plastic Items in Parliament Banned With Immediate Effect, Says Lok Sabha Secretariat

2

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in AP

3

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi brings magic on-screen with Big B; watch

4

SBI announces home, auto loans at cheaper rates during festival season

5

Woman visits hospital to treat kidney stones, give birth to triplets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham