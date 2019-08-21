Wednesday, Aug 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:38 AM IST

India, All India

IMA scam: Karnataka govt orders CBI probe into ponzi scheme

PTI
Published : Aug 21, 2019, 8:16 am IST
Updated : Aug 21, 2019, 8:16 am IST

According sanction to the CBI, the government in its order said it would investigate all FIRs registered against IMA and its group entities.

The premier probe agency would also enquire and investigate into all types of illegal activities of IMA. (Photo: File)
 The premier probe agency would also enquire and investigate into all types of illegal activities of IMA. (Photo: File)

Bengaluru: The Karnataka government on Tuesday entrusted the Central Bureau of Investigation to investigate the multi-crore ponzi scheme I Monetory Advisory (IMA) and its group entities, which allegedly duped over a lakh of people.

According sanction to the CBI, the government in its order said it would investigate all the FIRs registered against the IMA and its group entities.

The premier probe agency would also enquire and investigate into all types of illegal activities of IMA.

The CBI has also been asked to "identify and investigate persons involved in the illegal activities in connection with affairs of IMA, Bengaluru and its group entities."

The government directed the officials of all departments concerned to hand over data, information and records as and when required by the CBI and cooperate in the investigation.

Promising high returns, IMA operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan had allegedly duped over a lakh investors, mostly Muslims.

He had promised them that his company promoted Islamic way of investment.

Many touts and some religious preachers were also among those who lured people to invest in the IMA, police said.

The case came to light when Khan fled to Dubai, leaving behind a video message, saying that he was committing suicide because of "corruption in the state and central governments".

Khan was arrested on July 21 on his arrival in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate and is currently in judicial custody

Before fleeing the country, Khan had even accused the Shivajinagar MLA R Roshan Baig, who has been disqualified from the assembly on a request by the Congress for his anti-party activities, of taking Rs 400 crore from him and not returning it.

Baig had rejected the claim, saying that the charges were false, baseless and frivolous.

As complaints started pouring in, the Karnataka government constituted a Special Investigation Team headed by DIG, B R Ravikanthe Gowda.

The SIT said more than one lakh people had invested in the IMA Jewels which started 17 companies and that people had invested Rs 4,084 crore in the company.

He has to refund approximately Rs 1,400 crore to his investors, the SIT had said.

It has so far arrested over 25 people, including 12 directors of the firm, a corporator, husband of a corporator, the deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban, assistant commissioner of Bengaluru north sub-division, a Bengaluru Development Authority officer and a village accountant.

The SIT, as well as the Enforcement Directorate quizzed Chamarajpet Congress MLA B Z Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with the case and later released him.

The SIT questioned Baig once. He was asked to appear again, but did not turn up, citing health reasons. The SIT has unearthed huge cache of gold and real estate dealings of IMA.

The Enforcement Directorate, which is probing the case simultaneously, has attached assets worth Rs 209 crore, including 20 immovable properties and bank deposits, in connection with the case.

Tags: ima ponzi scam, cbi, mansoor khan, roshan baig
Location: India, Karnataka

Latest From India

It was informed by villagers of Kondasawli that a meeting of around 250 Naxals took place near their village prior to August 15 where 300 people of other villages were also called and directed by Naxals to oppose the security forces. (Photo: ANI)

Chhattisgarh: Naxals plant 3 IEDs on Sukma-Dantewada border

Sambhunath Das, 69, had suffered head injuries after falling on the road on Sunday. He was declared dead on arrival at the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital. (Representational Image)

Kolkata: Probe ordered into disappearance of eyes from body at morgue

The submission was made while hearing arguments on framing of charges against Tharoor in the case related to Sunanda Pushkar's death. (Photo: File)

15 injury marks found on Sunanda Pushkar's body, says Delhi police

More than three weeks after he was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka and running a 'one-man' Cabinet since then, Yediyurappa inducted 17 Ministers. (Photo: File)

BJP legislators failing to get berth in K'taka cabinet voice displeasure

MOST POPULAR

1

Use of Plastic Items in Parliament Banned With Immediate Effect, Says Lok Sabha Secretariat

2

Train engine runs for 10 km after getting detached from coaches in AP

3

Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy teaser: Chiranjeevi brings magic on-screen with Big B; watch

4

SBI announces home, auto loans at cheaper rates during festival season

5

Woman visits hospital to treat kidney stones, give birth to triplets

more

Editors' Picks

SRK dances with kids at IFFM 2019. (Photo: Twitter)

Video: Shah Rukh Khan shakes leg with kids at Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2019

Nora Fatehi. (Photo: Instagram)

Nora Fatehi teaches how to ace long denim jackets with her latest look

Anjali Anand. (Photo: Instagram)

TV actor Anjali Anand kills troll with 'kindness and love'; see post

Saaho poster. (Photo: Twitter)

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor give high dose of love with this new poster of 'Saaho'

Jacqueline Fernandez.

It will motivate and inspire people: Jacqueline Fernandez on her YouTube channel

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Sunday night, All-Stars team members Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Dino Morea, Abhimanyu Dassani, Ahan Shetty and others were gripped in footbal fever. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

All-Stars match: Ranbir, Abhishek, Dino & others grip in football fever

On Saturday, Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor launched their much-awaited Saaho's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from the Baahubali actor, the Saaho trailer launch was attended by director Sujeeth, Bhushan Kumar and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

In Pics: Prabhas, Shraddha Kapoor launch Saaho trailer in Mumbai

On Friday night, Rajshri production organised celebration of 25 years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun at Liberty Cinema, Mumbai. The all-time blockbuster's stars Salman Khan, Madhuri Dixit-Nene, Renuka Shahane, Mohnish Bahl and others revisit those golden memories by attending the event. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Salman, Madhuri & others celebrate 25 Years of Hum Aapke Hain Koun

After the success of Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor is in celebratory mood. The actor has gone to Switzerland to enjoy bike ride trip with brother Ishaan Khatter, dear friend Kunal Kemmu and others. (Photos: Instagram)

Photos: Shahid, Ishaan, Kunal enjoy bike trip in Switzerland

Hrithik Roshan's maternal grandfather and veteran filmmaker J Om Prakash passed away on Wednesday at the age of 93. His last rite was attended by celebs like Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Dharmendra, Farah Khan, Sonali Bendre and others. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

J Om Prakash funeral: Big B, Sonali & others attend Hrithik's grandpa's last rite

Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Karan Johar and others have recently jet off to Melbourne, Australia for Indian Film Festival of Melbourne aka IFFM 2019. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Airport diaries: SRK, Arjun-Malaika & others jet off to Melbourne; see pics

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham