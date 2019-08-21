3 dead after flood relief chopper crashes in Uttarakhand’s Uttarkashi

The chopper was carrying relief material from Dehradun and was flying from Mori towards Moldi.

Dehradun: A helicopter involved in rescue efforts in flood-hit Uttarakhand crashed near the Uttarkashi district on Wednesday after it got entangled in overhead electric wires. All the out of three people who were on-board have died.

The chopper was carrying relief material from Dehradun and was flying from Mori towards Moldi.

The death toll in rain-related incidents in Mori block of Uttarkashi district has touched 12, with five people still missing. Heavy rain and cloudbursts have led to a flood-like situation in parts of Uttarakhand, leaving people stranded in several areas.

