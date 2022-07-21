Thursday, Jul 21, 2022 | Last Update : 08:44 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Jul 2022  LS, RS stalled for 3rd day amidst Opposition GST hike din
India, All India

LS, RS stalled for 3rd day amidst Opposition GST hike din

AGE CORRESPONDENT WITH AGENCY INPUTS | AGE CORRESPONDENT
Published : Jul 21, 2022, 8:34 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2022, 8:34 am IST

Amid protests, former sprinter P.T. Usha took the oath in the Rajya Sabha

Opposition members stage a protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha against inflation and the Union Government's decision to increase GST on food items, during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)
 Opposition members stage a protest in the well of the Rajya Sabha against inflation and the Union Government's decision to increase GST on food items, during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: Business in both the Houses of Parliament remained suspended for the third consecutive day due to adjournments over the protests by the Opposition parties. The Opposition members in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha protested against the rising food and commodity prices and the latest revision in the goods & services tax (GST).

The Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day in the morning itself. In the Lok Sabha, MPs raised slogans to protest against the price hike and GST rates. Members from the Opposition parties trooped into the well of the House carrying packets of milk, buttermilk, butter and curd to protest against the levying of GST on these. They also carried posters that read, "Gabbar Singh strikes again."

Speaker Om Birla told the protesting members that he would give them the opportunity to raise the issues during the Zero Hour. "This House is for discussions and not for shouting slogans. This kind of conduct is not appropriate for the decorum of the House and there is a process to be followed by the members," he said.

Mr Birla further said he was ready to give time for discussion "as per rules", but not if the chaos continued.

Later, Opposition MPs, including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and members of NCP, DMK, Left, TMC staged a protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex, carrying packets of milk, curd, and other food items. The Congress has alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is increasing household expenditure while shying away from a discussion on it in Parliament.

Mr Gandhi attacked the Prime Minister over the imposition of GST on packaged food items, saying the PM who listens to even the unsaid words of "friends" will also have to listen to the people and take back this move. He said the recipe of "Gabbar" for people struggling with inflation is to make less, eat less and "satisfy hunger with the tadka of jumlas." Mr Gandhi added that it is "cruel" on the part of the government to raise taxes on some essential items of consumption, as it will lead to a further rise in inflation.

BJP ministers condemned the Opposition, particularly the Congress, for causing disruptions. Parliamentary affairs minister Pralhad Joshi hit out at the protesting Opposition members in the Lok Sabha, stating that it was not right for members to march into the well despite the Speaker's assurances that they will be allowed their issues later.

Union commerce minister Piyush Goyal said the government is not running away from debate on price rise and GST and the issues can be taken up in Parliament once finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman recovers from COVID-19.

Both Mr Goyal and Mr Joshi noted that it is Ms Sitharaman who will reply to a debate on the matter and asserted that the government is willing for the discussion as demanded by the Opposition once she recovers and is back in Parliament.

They refuted the Opposition's charge and attacked the Congress, the largest Opposition party.

"The Congress has a destructive attitude towards democracy. It was exposed from Jairam Ramesh's tweet that the Congress was successful in not allowing the House to function," Mr Goyal, who is the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, told reporters outside parliament.

Mr Joshi said the Congress is not interested in a constructive debate but in "destructive damage".

He said the Opposition should follow the procedure for having the debate. The Rajya Sabha Chairperson and the Lok Sabha Speaker have also expressed their readiness for the discussion but the Opposition should follow the norms, he said.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Smriti Irani launched a sharp attack on Mr Gandhi over his party members' vociferous protests in Parliament, leading to frequent adjournments in both Houses.

"He may be unproductive politically but he should not dare to continuously curb Parliament's productivity," she said alleging that Mr Gandhi's political life has been dotted with a show of disrespect to parliamentary procedures and traditions. He is now adamant to bring down the productivity of the Lok Sabha, she told reporters.

The opposition has demanded the rollback of five per cent GST on pre-packaged and labelled food items such as cereals, pulses and flour weighing less than 25 kg. For a commodity measured in litres like curd and 'lassi, the limit is 25 litres.

Defending the government, Mr Goyal pointed out that the ministers of the Congress-ruled states were part of the GST council, which gave the nod for the levy.

Amid protests, former sprinter P.T. Usha took the oath in the Rajya Sabha. She was nominated to the Upper House last week.

Tags: lok sabha session, rajya sabha session
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

New Delhi also denied “baseless and speculative” reports in a section of the Sri Lankan media about interference on its part in the polls. (Bloomberg)

India says no poll interference: 'Back Sri Lanka quest for stability'

The first reports of the construction of the Chinese village “Pangda”, which is around 2 km within Bhutan, had first appeared in 2020. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

Chinese villages in Bhutan's Doklam now fully occupied

Alt News co-founder Mohammed Zubair(Right). (ANI)

Zubair released from Tihar after SC grants bail

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh talks to the media at Parliament House during ongoing Monsoon Session, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 19, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Rajnath rejects 'rumours' on Agnipath caste factor

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Clean chit for Aryan Khan in cruise drugs case

2

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

3

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

4

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

5

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham