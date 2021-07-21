Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021 | Last Update : 12:21 PM IST

  India records 3,998 new COVID deaths, highest in a month, as Maharashtra revises data
India records 3,998 new COVID deaths, highest in a month, as Maharashtra revises data

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2021, 10:57 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2021, 10:57 am IST

Maharashtra's positive case tally has increased by 2,479 while the death tally has surged by 3,509

A health worker inoculates a man with a dose of the Covishield vaccine against the Covid-19 coronavirus during a vaccination drive at a school in Hyderabad. (Noah SEELAM / AFP)
New Delhi: India recorded a single day rise of 3,998 coronavirus fatalities with Maharashtra carrying out its 14th Covid data reconciliation exercise, pushing the country's death toll to 4,18,480 while 42,015 new infections were reported, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

India's total tally of COVID-19 cases has climbed to 3,12,16,337.

 

The ministry said that Maharashtra has carried out its 14th reconciliation exercise of Covid data in the state. As a result, the state's positive case tally has increased by 2,479 while the death tally has increased by 3,509.

The active cases have increased to 4,07,170 and comprise 1.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.36 per cent,the data updated at 8 am showed.

An increase of 1,040 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

As many as 18,52,140 tests were conducted on Tuesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 44,91,93,273, while the daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.27 per cent.

 

It has been less than three per cent for 30 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 2.09 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,03,90,687 and the case fatality rate has increased to 1.34 per cent, the data stated.

Cumulative vaccine doses administered so far has reached 41.54 crore under the nationwide vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4 and 3 crore on June 23.

 

Tags: india covid update, covid deaths in india, test positivity rate
