Wednesday, Jul 21, 2021 | Last Update : 08:04 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Jul 2021  Assam plans 'population army' to limit births in Muslim areas
India, All India

Assam plans 'population army' to limit births in Muslim areas

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jul 21, 2021, 7:08 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2021, 7:08 am IST

The chief minister said that if population growth among Hindus in Assam was 10 per cent from 2001 to 2011, it was 29 per cent among Muslims

Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers, the CM said. (PTI file photo)
 Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers, the CM said. (PTI file photo)

Guwahati: Assam chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has said his government is planning to set up a “population army” to distribute contraceptives and create awareness about population control in Muslim-dominated areas of the state.

Pointing out that a 1,000-strong force will be sent to Western Assam’s remote riverine areas, he told the Assam Assembly: “Around 1,000 youths from the char chapori (riverine island) will be engaged to create awareness about population control measures and to supply contraceptives. We are also planning to create a separate work force of ASHA (accredited social health activists) workers who will be tasked with creating awareness about birth control and also supply contraceptives.”

 

He claimed that if population growth among Hindus in Assam was 10 per cent from 2001 to 2011, it was 29 per cent among Muslims. “Due to a smaller population, the lifestyle of Hindus in Assam has become better, with spacious houses and vehicles, and children becoming doctors and engineers,” asserted the CM, who has been pushing hard for an effective population control measure to check the “population explosion” which he claims is driven by the state’s minority population.

The proposed measures include voluntary sterilisation and enforcement of a two-child limit for couples looking to access state-run welfare schemes.

Also stressing the need for education of people in these high-population areas, the CM said: “The people of Upper Assam will not relate to the struggles that western and central Assam people face due to the burden of higher population.”

 

Mr Sarma said out of compulsion, Muslims have started encroaching on forest lands. He said a ground assessment of the minority areas is more needed than the surveys to assess the impending dangers.

Mr Sarma also reiterated that the Congress, BJP and AIUDF don’t differ on the need for population control measures. “We need a realistic solution for population control,” he added.

Mr Sarma said this in the Assembly while replying to Congress MLA Sherman Ali Ahmed who earlier proposed that contraceptives be sent to every woman, especially in minority-inhabited areas of Lower Assam, to control the state’s population.

Mr Ahmed also urged the House to consider increasing the marriage age of girls to 20 years, with clearing the Class 12 exams being the minimum qualification for marriage. Delayed marriage, he felt, can help to control the population in Western Assam districts.

 

Tags: assam chief minister himanta biswa sarma, assam assembly, muslim population, hindu population
Location: India, Assam, Guwahati (Gauhati)

Latest From India

Minister for Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw seapks on Pegasus in Parliament. (ANI)

Pegasus rocks Parliament for second day as Opposition starts furore

In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims, in New Delhi, India. India's excess deaths during the pandemic could be a staggering 10 times the official COVID-19 toll, likely making it modern India's worst human tragedy, according to the most comprehensive research yet on the ravages of the virus in the country. (AP)

India's Covid deaths likely 10 times the 'official' number, says report

The presence of students at schools shall be purely at the consent of parents and the option of virtual classes shall be continued. (PTI Photo)

COVID: Punjab allows reopening of schools for Classes 10 to 12 from Jul 26

A health worker holds one vial of Zydus Cadila's ZyCoV-D vaccine. (Photo: AP)

Four vaccines in human trial stage, 1 in pre-clinical stage, govt in Rajya Sabha

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard. (www.givemesport.com)

The Laurel Hubbard controversy: Transwomen vs women in sport

For the BJP, which had been elated after its performance in the state in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, when it won 18 out of 42 Lok Sabha seats and its vote share grew to 40.25 per cent, the Assembly results were shocking as the party top brass was claiming to bag 200-plus seats. (AFP)

For West Bengal, the BJP continues to be an 'outsider'

The electoral discourse in Bengal, where poll battles are fought on ideological lines, had in the past mostly steered clear of sub-nationalism like identity politics. (Representational Image/PTI)

Bengali pride, sub-nationalism emerge as rallying points in WB polls

Majority of the Punjabi singers have supported the farmers in the ongoing protest. (Photo:PTI)

Harbhajan Mann, Jazzy B, Rabbi Shergill take the stage at Tikri border

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham