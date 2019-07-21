Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 09:17 AM IST

India, All India

Two children drown in Imphal, one body found

ANI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 9:08 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 9:08 am IST

Body of one of the children was recovered by the personnel.

Local authorities including police officers rushed to the spot of the mishap soon after they were alerted. (Photo: ANI)
 Local authorities including police officers rushed to the spot of the mishap soon after they were alerted. (Photo: ANI)

Imphal: Two children drowned in a river in Mahabali Temple area in Manipur capital city Imphal on Saturday evening.

Local authorities including police officers rushed to the spot of the mishap soon after they were alerted.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force were pressed into action for a search and rescue operation.

Body of one of the children was recovered by the personnel while efforts were on to locate the other child.

More details are awaited.

Tags: drowning, imphal
Location: India, Manipur, Imphal

Latest From India

In a sigh of relief, four out of seven fishermen who were reported missing at sea from Vizhinjam coast have returned back to the shore safely. (Representational Image)

4 out of 7 fishermen from Kerala who went missing return to shore

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP-led Central government of trying to foil her party's 'Martyrs Day' rally on Sunday by operating only 30 per cent of the trains usually run on other Sundays. (Photo: File)

TMC to hold Martyrs Day mega rally today; Mamata blames BJP of foulplay

Stena Bulk, a Swedish company which owns the vessel, said they have been unable to contact the ship, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: AFP)

Iran seizes British-flagged tanker, 18 Indians onboard

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Veteran Congress leader and 3-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

2

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

3

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 crore for 11th year in a row

4

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

5

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham