Two children drown in Imphal, one body found

Body of one of the children was recovered by the personnel.

Local authorities including police officers rushed to the spot of the mishap soon after they were alerted. (Photo: ANI)

Imphal: Two children drowned in a river in Mahabali Temple area in Manipur capital city Imphal on Saturday evening.

Local authorities including police officers rushed to the spot of the mishap soon after they were alerted.

Personnel of the State Disaster Response Force and the National Disaster Response Force were pressed into action for a search and rescue operation.

Body of one of the children was recovered by the personnel while efforts were on to locate the other child.

More details are awaited.