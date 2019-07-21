Sheila Dixit's last rites at Delhi's oldest cremation ground today

Her body will be taken from her Nizamuddin residence to Congress headquarters and will be kept there between 12:15 to 1:30 PM.

Dixit's son and former MP Sandeep Dixit said that she will be cremated in a compressed natural gas (CNG) machine instead of traditional pyre wood as she had wished. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Former Delhi CM Sheila Dixit's last rites will be performed on Sunday afternoon where she will be given a state funeral. She passed away on Saturday afternoon in New Delhi of cardiac arrest.

Her body will be taken from her Nizamuddin residence to Congress headquarters and will be kept there between 12:15 to 1:30 PM where people can pay their respects to her, Hindustan Times reported.

Her last rites are to be performed at 2:30 PM at Nigam Bodh Ghat which is Delhi's oldest cremation ground.

Dixit's son and former MP Sandeep Dixit said that she will be cremated in a compressed natural gas (CNG) machine instead of traditional pyre wood as she had wished.

Delhi government has announced a two-day state mourning for the Congress leader.

Dixit served as the chief minister of Delhi for 3 terms and is known to change the face of Delhi.