Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 05:37 PM IST

India, All India

Rs. 5,800 crores released for cleaning 34 polluted rivers: Government

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 4:25 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 4:26 pm IST

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with State Pollution Control Boards, monitors the water quality of rivers.

Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo. (Photo: File)
 Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Over Rs 5,800 crore has been sanctioned for pollution abatement at 34 river stretches in 16 states across the country, excluding River Ganga, the Environment Ministry has said.

Out of the total of Rs 5,870 crore sanctioned under the National River Conservation Plan (NRCP), the Centre has released its share of Rs 2,522 crore to states, Minister of State for Environment Babul Supriyo recently told the Lok Sabha.

“Project proposals are received from states from time to time for taking up pollution abatement works in town along various rivers and are considered for financial assistance under the NRCP.

“NRCP has covered polluted stretches of 34 rivers in 77 towns spread over 16 states at a sanctioned cost of Rs 5870.55 crore,” the MoS said while responding to a query in this regard.

In the last one year, Rs 143 crore has been released to nine states for pollution abatement in rivers under NRCP, the minister said.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) in association with State Pollution Control Boards, monitors the water quality of rivers on a regular basis.

In total, 351 stretches of polluted rivers have been identified by the apex pollution body.

On another question on lakes and wetlands conservation, the ministry said it has released Rs 181 crores to 20 states for pollution abatement in lakes and wetlands in last three years, with Rs 1.58 crore being released in the current financial year so far.

“The Environment Ministry is currently implementing a centrally sponsored scheme named National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems(NPCA) under which 180 wetlands including lakes have been prioritised for conservation and management,” the minister said

Tags: rivers, environment
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Naxals expressed the desire to lead a meaningful life in the mainstream. (Photo: Representational Image)

Two Naxals surrender before Chhattisgarh police

The Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has also been authorised to purchase 783 steel frame stands for drying clothes for all its six 'mahila' battalions, 15 special anti-riot units of the Rapid Action Force and training institutions. (Photo: PTI)

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

'Where is the law that prohibits a street vendor from selling meat without a license? Which law entitles you (corporation) to prohibit it? Saying you have a policy is neither here nor there,' Justice Vibhu Bakhru said. (Photo: File)

Which law prohibits vendors from selling meat without license: Delhi HC to North DMC

The project would also give Railways an opportunity to earn revenue. (Photo: Representational)

Train passengers can soon watch TV shows, news debates on Railway's free app

MOST POPULAR

1

CRPF gets sanction to install sanitary pad dispensers for women in combat

2

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

3

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

4

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

5

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Urvashi Rautela, Shahid Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Arjun Rampal, Pulkit Samrat, Kirti Kharbanda and others were spotted in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: Hrithik, Urvashi, Shahid, Neil and others step out in style

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham