Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 12:43 PM IST

India, All India

Pay Rs 128 crore bill to restore power: Electricity dept to 'poor' UP man

THE ASIAN AGE
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 12:21 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 12:21 pm IST

As per reports, the amount printed on the bill, is Rs 128, 45, 95,444 for a home connection of 2 kilowatt.

A poor man from Uttar Pradesh was charged with an electricity bill of more than Rs 128 crore. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 A poor man from Uttar Pradesh was charged with an electricity bill of more than Rs 128 crore. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Mumbai: A man from Uttar Pradesh was charged an exorbitant electricity bill of more than Rs 128 crore. The man, who claims to have tried his best to rectify the whopping amount charged to him, said the electricity department has also cut off supply to his home allegedly because he failed to pay the bill.

Shamim, who stays with his wife in Chamri village in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur had approached the electricity department to rectify the error, but was told by officials to pay the bill, reported news agency ANI.

As per reports, the amount printed on the bill, is Rs 128, 45, 95,444 for a home connection of 2 kilowatt. "No one is listening to our pleas, how will we submit that amount? When we went to complain about it, we were told that they won't resume our electricity connection unless we pay the bill," he was quoted as saying by ANI.

He accused the electricity department of handing him over the bill of the entire city. He also said he gets an average monthly bill of only about Rs 700 or Rs 800.

"I am running from pillar to post but no one is listening. It seems that the electricity department wants me to pay the bill of whole Hapur," he said.

"We only use fan and light. How can the amount be so high? We are poor. How we will pay such a large amount," questioned Shamim's wife Khairu Nisha.

An electrical engineer with the electricity department said it was "no big deal", adding that the "technical fault" will be rectified once the bill is sent back to the department.

"This must be a technical fault. If they provide us with the bill we will issue them an updated one after rectifying the technical fault in the system. This is no big deal. Technical faults do take place," Ram Sharan, the engineer, told ANI.

In January this year, a man from Uttar Pradesh's Kannauj was sent an electricity bill for Rs 23 crore. His home electricity connection was for a total of 2 kilowatts.

In May, 2018, a vegetable vendor in Maharashtra's Aurangabad, committed suicide after he was charged Rs 8.64 lakh in March, an error which the power distribution firm said occurred because of a missing decimal point.

(With inputs from ANI)

Tags: electricity, up, poor man, bill
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh

Latest From India

On July 16, Kumar had said that a total of 1.25 lakh people had been rescued so far in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: CM Nitish to visit Sitamarhi today to take stock of rescue, relief ops

As many as 33 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity. (Photo: ANI)

If we die, we shall die together, say residents of flood battered Bihar village

The aim of the project to bring farmers and riverine communities together and garner their support to convert the river banks into a minimum wide stretch of forest to conserve soil and water. (Photo: ANI)

Isha Foundation launches 'Cauvery Calling' to protect river Cauvery

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Supriyo wrote, 'They became half in 2019 and they will be swept away by 2021,' Supriyo said. (Photo: File)

'19 mein half, '21 mei saaf': Babul Supriyo on TMC government in WB

MOST POPULAR

1

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

2

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

3

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

4

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 crore for 11th year in a row

5

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham