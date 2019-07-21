Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 07:29 AM IST

No desaffronisation of education in Madhya Pradesh

THE ASIAN AGE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 5:57 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 5:57 am IST

The speaker ruled that subjects relating to ‘Sanatan Dharma’ should continue to be part of education.

A file photo of Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath
Bhopal: Kamal Nath government’s move to ‘de-saffronise’ education in Madhya Pradesh (MP) on Saturday suffered a setback with speaker of MP Assembly NP Prajapati directing not to drop subjects teaching “Sanatan Dharm” in college syllabus.

Raising the issue during the zero hour in the house, Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) and former minister Viswas Sarang drew attention of the speaker to the proposal by state higher education department to remove chapters on Shankaracharya and Deen Dayal Upadhya in college syllabus and demanded his intervention in the matter.

Mr Sarang said the state higher education department had prepared its calendar for the current academic year indicating to drop chapters on Shankaracharya and Deen Dayal Upadhya in college studies.

He said while Shankaracharya had played key role in uniting society, Deen Dayal Upad-hyaya had highlighted the concept of ‘Ekatmavad’, philosophy of solidarity. Both of them had made immense contribution to the society.

“The two distinguished figures should not be viewed on political lines. The chapters highlight them should not be removed from the education,” he said.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party leader Gopal Bhargav said such steps by the state government would destroy rich legacy of India.

The speaker ruled that subjects relating to ‘Sanatan Dharma’ should continue to be part of education.

