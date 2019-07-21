Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 07:29 AM IST

India, All India

MLAs fear replacement, seek assurance from Haryana CM

THE ASIAN AGE. | YOJNA GUSAI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 5:54 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 5:54 am IST

The BJP has been upbeat mood in the state as it grabbed all the 10 parliamentary seats in the recently concluded general polls.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
 Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar

New Delhi: With state elections approaching in Haryana, ruling BJP’s sitting MLAs express concern. Most of the MLAs of the ruling party have been seeking assurance from chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar that they will not be replaced by “new faces” or leaders from other parties, who have joined the saffron party in the past few months.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which had formed its first government in Haryana in 2014, has currently 48 MLAs in the state assembly, which has a total strength of 90. The BJP has been upbeat mood in the state as it grabbed all the 10 parliamentary seats in the recently concluded general polls.

While the saffron party has given an ambitious slogan of “Abki baar 75 paar” for the upcoming Assembly polls, sitting member of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) are not worried about their opponents or their strategies but the prevalent trend in the party since it came to power at the Centre in 2014, of promoting “new faces” in almost every poll.

Now, the saffron party MLAs want the assurance from the chief minister that the “work” in their respective constituencies will not be overlooked in favour of “new faces” and leaders from other outfits.

For the BJP, not only its performance in the Lok Sabha polls has enthused its cadre, the main opposition Congress has turned into a divided house despite its slogan for the polls — “Abki baar 80 ke paar, BJP baahar.”

The once powerful Chautala family is also feuding and the the Indian National Lok Dal, which was the principle opposition after the 2014 assembly polls, has been split into two since then, with its splinter group keeping its target at “Mission 46.”

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP currently has 48 MLAs, while the Congress has 17. The INLD strength has come down to nine as some its MLAs have joined its rival camps, including the BJP.

Tags: manohar lal khattar, haryana assembly
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Stena Bulk, a Swedish company which owns the vessel, said they have been unable to contact the ship, which was seized in the Strait of Hormuz. (Photo: AFP)

Iran seizes British-flagged tanker, 18 Indians onboard

Former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit. (Photo: Sondeep Shankar)

Veteran Congress leader and 3-time Delhi CM Sheila Dikshit passes away

The accused have been booked for murder, rioting and also under relevant provisions of the SC/ ST Atrocities Prevention Act.

MP dalit lynched on suspicion of hunting peacock

Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel (Photo: PTI)

Govt appoints 4 new governers, shifts two

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

2

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

3

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 crore for 11th year in a row

4

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

5

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham