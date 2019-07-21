Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 03:37 AM IST

India, All India

Kashmir issue will be resolved, claims Rajnath Singh

THE ASIAN AGE. | ANIL BHATT AND TARIQ SOFI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 1:31 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 1:31 am IST

If not through talks, then we know how: Defence minister.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI)
 Defence minister Rajnath Singh (Photo: ANI)

Kathua/Samba: Defence minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Saturday that the Kashmir issue will be resolved and no power on the earth can stop it.

Mr Singh, who was in Jammu and Kashmir to commemorate the 20th anniversary of “Operation Vijay” during the Kargil War, said Kashmir was in his heart and the government wanted it to become not only paradise of India but tourist paradise of the world.

Stressing that creation of infrastructure is imperative for the development of any region, state or country, he said India is moving fast on every front and in the next decade or so it will become one of the top three economies in the world, replacing US, Russia or China.

The defence minister inaugurated two strategically important bridges in Kathua and Samba districts of the state that will help in smooth mobility of security forces in the border areas. Inaugurating the bridge over the Ujh river in Kathua, he said, “Kashmir ki samasya ka hal ho key raheyga, duniya ki koi taqat nahi rook shakti hai (Resolution of Kashmir issue is bound to happen and no power on earth can stop it).”

“If not through talks, then we know how,” Mr Singh said.

He asked the people to have faith in him and added “whatever I say, I say with full responsibility”. “As home minister, I tried and expressed readiness for talks with them to address the issue. I told the state leaders to initiate the steps (for talks) and they did while I deputed some national leaders...But there was no response,” he said.

Mr Singh was the Union home minister in the previous government.

Taking a dig at separatist leaders, the defence minister said those parroting ‘Azadi Azadi’ (freedom) have failed to tell the youth of Kashmir what type of Azadi they want.

“Which country’s example they have before them. Would they desire Pakistan-type Azadi?” he asked and said “such type of Azadi will not be acceptable to anyone”.

“Terrorists, who made Kashmir a hell, have been contained to an extent successfully by force. People say Kashmir is a paradise. Jammu and Kashmir together can be made a paradise again,” he said.

Lauding the Army, police and other security forces, Mr Singh said the officers and jawans were performing their duties very well and “they will succeed”.

Later, the defence minister inaugurated the 617-metre Basantar bridge in Samba.

“Today our country is moving fast on every front and the entire world is acknowledging this reality...(you) have faith that in the next 10 to 11 years, India will replace America, Russia or China to become one of the top three economies in the world,” he said.

Invoking Atal Behari Vajpayee, Mr Singh said the former Prime Minister was of the opinion that a country needed to ensure maximum connectivity by roads and railway lines if it was to stand with developed nations.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is of the same view...By 2030-31, if we want India to join the three top economies of the world, we have to speed up the work on basic infrastructure,” he said. He said Jammu and Kashmir has a unique importance for the country and the Modi government is working to make it a hub of tourist activities so that holiday makers from across the globe throng the place.

Mr Singh made it clear that the priority of the government is to ensure connectivity of border and rural areas of the country speedily.

He said it is the job of the Army and other security forces to secure the border but they cannot be successful unless they get full support of border residents.

“The people living on the borders are strategic assets of any nation. As home minister, I have visited these places and tried to address the problems being faced by the people, especially due to the Pakistani shelling,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the defence minister paid tributes to the soldiers killed in the 1999 Kargil War at a memorial in Jammu and Kashmir’s Dras sector as the nation commemorated the 20th anniversary of ‘Operation Vijay’.

Tags: rajnath singh, kashmir issue
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

Latest From India

Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy with his cabinet colleagues after the Assembly was adjourned in Bengaluru on Friday. (Photo: PTI)

Karnataka crisis: Cong, JD-S pin hope on SC to save govt

The school conducts classes for the students of Cass I to VIII and is run in two shifts where these students are taught lessons in Urdu and the Quran in the morning followed by Sanskrit 'shlokas' in the afternoon. (Photo: ANI)

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

Mehbooba also condemned the registration of a

Plans to arm civilians in Chenab Valley will have 'dangerous consequences': Mehbooba

Ravinder Rana, Chief Medical Superintendent of the district hospital said, 'We tried to resuscitate his breathing but there was no response from him as he was brought dead here.' (Photo: Representational)

12-year-old boy dies after falling into drain in Ghaziabad

MOST POPULAR

1

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

2

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

3

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 crore for 11th year in a row

4

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

5

World's longest electric road trip ends in New Zealand after 3 years

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

On Thursday, Akshay Kumar launched his upcoming film Mission Mangal's trailer in Mumbai. The film's star cast, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menen, Sharman Joshi and H. G. Dattatreya were present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Vidya, Taapsee and others launch Mission Mangal trailer; see pics

Bollywood celebrities like Varun Dhawan, Malaika Arora, Farhan Akhtar, Sanya Malhotra, Esha Gupta, Kirti Kharbanda, Angad Bedi and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Varun, Malaika, Farhan and others spotted in Mumbai

On Sunday evening, Arjun Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Mohit Marwah and other family member gather at Anil Kapoor's house in Juhu to spend some time together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Arjun, Shanaya, Anshula and others gather at Anil Kapoor's house; see pics

Bollywood divas like Kareena Kapoor Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Sunny Leone, Kriti Sanon, Aditi Rao Hydari, Patralekhaa, Sanya Malhotra and others dazzled in their stylish avatar in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Dazzling divas: Kareena, Taapsee, Sunny and others step of in style

On Thursday night, Super 30 makers organised special screening of Bollywood and TV celebs. Stars like Aditya Seal, Urvashi Rautela, Arjun Bijlani, Karishma Sharma, Palak Mucchal, Ajay Gogawale and others watched Hrithik Roshan, Mrunal Thakur and Nandish Singh's film together. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Super 30 screening: Bollywood & TV celebs watch Hrithik's film together

On Wednesday, John Abraham launched his next film Batla House's trailer in Mumbai. Apart from John, Batla House actors like Mrunal Thakur, Nora Fatehi and director of the film Nikhil Advani was also present at the trailer launch. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Photos: The sizzling trio John, Nora, Mrunal launch Batla House trailer

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham