Fire breaks out at Churchill Chamber building, near Taj in Mumbai

The building is on Mayweather Road, near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. No casualties reported yet.

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)
Mumbai: Level-2 fire has broken out on the 3rd floor of Churchill Chamber building on Merryweather Road near Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba. Fire-fighting operation is underway. No casualties reported till now.

Mumbai Fire Brigade is onsite to douse the fire. Mumbai Police and 108 ambulance service were also on the spot.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the incident of fire was reported at 12.20 pm and the fire was declared level-2 at 12.25 pm.

More details awaited.

 

