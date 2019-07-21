Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 02:23 PM IST

India, All India

Author Taslima Nasreen India stay permit extended from 3 months to a year

PTI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 1:30 pm IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 1:38 pm IST

She was last week given three-month residence permit after which she requested Home Minister Amit Shah on Twitter to extend it to a year.

Taslima Nasreen, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004. A Home Ministry official told PTI that her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020. (Photo: File)
 Taslima Nasreen, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004. A Home Ministry official told PTI that her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: Controversial Bangladeshi-origin author Taslima Nasreen's residence permit has been extended for one year by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on Sunday.

Taslima Nasreen, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004. A Home Ministry official told PTI that her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020.

The 56-year-old writer was last week given a three-month residence permit following which she took to Twitter requesting Home Minister Amit Shah for extending it for one year.

"Hon'ble @amitshah ji, I sincerely thank u for extending my residence permit. But I'm surprised it's only for 3M. I apply for 5yrs but I've been getting 1yr extension. Hon'ble Rajnathji assured me I wd get an extension for 50yrs. India is my only home. I'm sure u'll come to my rescue (sic).

"Everytime i apply for the extension of my Indian residence permit for 5 years, i get extension for 1 year. This time i applied for the extension for 5 years, i get for 3 months only. Hope Honourable Home Minister @HMOIndia will reconsider to extend my residence permit for at least 1 year,(sic)," she tweeted on July 17.

Following the extension of the residence permit for one year, Taslima  Nasreen again took to Twitter.    "Twitter is so powerful ! On July 16 I tweeted my residence permit wasn't extended. On July 17 it was extended, but only for 3 months. So many Twitter friends  requested MHA to extend it for longer period. It's extended for 1yr today. Thanks MHA to change decision. Love my Twitter friends," she said.

Taslima Nasreen had to leave Bangladesh in 1994 in the wake of death threat by fundamentalist outfits for her alleged anti-Islamic views. Since then she has been living in exile.

She has also stayed in the US and Europe during the last two decades. However, on many occasions she had expressed her wish to live in India permanently, especially in Kolkata.

She had also applied for permanent residency in India but no decision has been taken on it by the Home Ministry, another official said. The writer also had to leave Kolkata in 2007 following violent street protests by a section of Muslims against her works.

Taslima Nasreen had said that if she is not able to stay on in India she will suffer from an "identity crisis" which will affect her writings and championing the cause of women's rights.

Tags: taslima nasreen, residency permit, extension, bangladesh, india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

He was ailing and breathed his last at 7:30 am at a private hospital, his family said in a statement. (Photo: ANI)

Former Delhi BJP president Mange Lal Garg passes away

Addressing a Martyrs Day rally, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Return 'promised Rs 15 lakh black money' to people: Mamata to BJP

More details awaited. (Photo: ANI)

Fire breaks out at Churchill Chamber building, near Taj in Mumbai

A veteran diplomat, Sun served as the Director-General in China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs' Policy Planning Department before being appointed to the current post. He also served as China's Ambassador to Pakistan and is an expert in South Asian affairs. (Photo: ANI)

Looking forward to working with Indian govt for better ties: China's new envoy

MOST POPULAR

1

Photos: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' Miami vacation is all about love and romance

2

Houston celebrates exact moment Neil Armstrong set foot on Moon 50 years ago

3

UIDAI to soon select adjudicating officer for inquiry in contravention cases

4

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

5

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMLife

The Gaslamp welcomes Comic-Con attendees on Day One at Comic-Con International on July 18. (Photo: AP/ Christy Radecic)

Comic-Con 2019: Pop culture celebration takes off at San Diego

Storks nest on a top of the ruins of Catholic church in the village of Zembin. (Photo: AP/ Sergei Grits)

Belarus: Heaven for nature lovers

The bulls charge towards the participants as they run for their lives during the annual San Fermin Festival. (Photo: AP/ Alvaro Barrientos)

Running of the Bulls at the San Fermin Festival

Beckoning cat figurines are on display at Gotokuji Temple in Tokyo. (Photo: AP/Jae C. Hong)

Countless cats beckon visitors at a temple in a quiet Tokyo neighbourhood

The two new-born cubs were born on May 10 in the Dvur Kralove safari park. (Photo: AP/Petr David Josek)

New-born lion cub photos that will melt your heart

European cities celebrated LGBTQ pride on Saturday with colorful parades. (Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez)

Europe celebrates LGBTQ Pride with colourful parades

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham