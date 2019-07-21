Sunday, Jul 21, 2019 | Last Update : 12:44 PM IST

India, All India

'19 mein half, '21 mei saaf': Babul Supriyo on TMC government in WB

ANI
Published : Jul 21, 2019, 11:19 am IST
Updated : Jul 21, 2019, 11:19 am IST

The Union Minister has been critical of TMC supremo Mamata accusing her of provoking violence in the state.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Supriyo wrote, 'They became half in 2019 and they will be swept away by 2021,' Supriyo said. (Photo: File)
 Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Supriyo wrote, 'They became half in 2019 and they will be swept away by 2021,' Supriyo said. (Photo: File)

Kolkata: Union Minister Babul Supriyo on Sunday hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claiming that Trinamool Congress will be 'swept away' from the state by 2021.

Taking to Twitter, BJP leader Supriyo wrote: "They became half in 2019 and they will be swept away by 2021" ('19 mein 'HALF' huye, '21 mein 'SAAF' hojayenge (Trinamool Samabesh)".

The Union Minister has been critical of TMC supremo Mamata accusing her of provoking violence in the state and employing her party workers and police for the same.

Last month, he had asserted that Mamata-led government won't last till 2021.

"The head of Bengali community is down with shame not only in India but across the world just because of the present scenario in West Bengal," he had said.

TMC and other opposition parties have been claiming that BJP is trying to topple their governments formed in various states.

On July 13, BJP leader Mukul Roy had said that as many as 107 MLAs of Congress, TMC and CPM will join the BJP.

"A total of 107 West Bengal MLAs from CPM, Congress, and TMC will join the BJP," said Roy, while addressing a press conference.

Tags: babul supriyo, tmc
Location: India, West Bengal, Calcutta [Kolkata]

Latest From India

On July 16, Kumar had said that a total of 1.25 lakh people had been rescued so far in the state. (Photo: ANI)

Bihar floods: CM Nitish to visit Sitamarhi today to take stock of rescue, relief ops

A poor man from Uttar Pradesh was charged with an electricity bill of more than Rs 128 crore. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Pay Rs 128 crore bill to restore power: Electricity dept to 'poor' UP man

As many as 33 people have lost their lives due to the deluge, while approximately 26 lakh people in over 12 districts have been adversely affected by the calamity. (Photo: ANI)

If we die, we shall die together, say residents of flood battered Bihar village

The aim of the project to bring farmers and riverine communities together and garner their support to convert the river banks into a minimum wide stretch of forest to conserve soil and water. (Photo: ANI)

Isha Foundation launches 'Cauvery Calling' to protect river Cauvery

MOST POPULAR

1

'Avengers: Endgame' beats 'Avatar' to become the biggest movie of all-time

2

Rajasthan school teaches Sanskrit 'shlokas' and Quranic verses to Muslim students

3

PM Modi becomes India's most admired man of 2019

4

Mukesh Ambani keeps salary capped at Rs 15 crore for 11th year in a row

5

In a first, women cops and CRPF to get customised full body protectors

more

Editors' Picks

Prabhas in Saaho.

Prabhas starrer Saaho's release date shifted to August 30; read why

Hrithik Roshan with Anand Kumar and Vikas Bahl.

Guru Purnima 2019: Super 30 star Hrithik Roshan to visit Anand Kumar's hometown Patna

Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR poster.

WAR teaser: Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff engage in deadly battle; watch

Disha Patani.

Here’s how Disha Patani prepares physically for all her projects

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel abuses journalist, shares screenshots

more

ALSO FROMSports

(Photo: AFP)

2018 Winter Olympics: Pictures from day one of the mega event

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

Best pictures from Mumbai Marathon 2017

Asian Age takes a look at the most amazing and glorious footballing moments of 2016. (Photo: Twitter)

Yearender 2016: Football was the winner this year

Virat Kohli has come into his own this year, churning out good performances on a consistent basis. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: The best knocks by Virat Kohli this year

PV Sindhu became the first Indian woman shuttler to win an Olympic silver medal following her brilliant show at the Rio 2016. (Photo: PTI)

Yearender 2016: PV Sindhu’s brilliant 2016

India beat England by 246 runs in Vizag to take a 1-0 lead in the five-match series. (Photo: PTI)

Ind vs Eng: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham