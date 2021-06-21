Monday, Jun 21, 2021 | Last Update : 04:33 PM IST

  India   All India  21 Jun 2021  SC asks Centre if NDMA decided on ex-gratia compensation to COVID victims' families
India, All India

SC asks Centre if NDMA decided on ex-gratia compensation to COVID victims' families

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2021, 3:28 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2021, 3:28 pm IST

Presently over 22 lakh health care workers are covered under the insurance scheme

Healthcare workers carrying the body of a COVID victim (Photo: PTI)
 Healthcare workers carrying the body of a COVID victim (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked the Centre whether NDMA, headed by the Prime Minister, has taken a decision not to pay Rs 4 lakh ex-gratia to families of victims of COVID, and observed that to avoid heart burn among beneficiaries, framing of a uniform compensation scheme may be considered.

The Centre, which in its affidavit said that paying ex-gratia compensation was beyond the fiscal affordability and the finances of central and state governments as they were under severe strain, told the top court however that it was not the case of the government that it does not have money".

 

Our case is that we are utilising the funds available for other things rather than utilising funds to build health infrastructure, ensure food to all, vaccinate the entire population and provide financial stimulus to boost the economy.

You (Centre) are right in clarifying because saying that the Central Government has no money has very wide repercussions, a special vacation bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and M R Shah told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta while reserving verdict on two pleas seeking ex-gratia compensation for dependents of those who died of COVID-19.

Observing that the Finance Commission's recommendations on dealing with disasters cannot override statutory schemes on compensation under section 12 of the Disaster Management Act, the bench asked the Centre whether the National Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has taken any decision that no compensation should be given as ex-gratia.

 

Mehta referred to some decision taken by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the nodal agency for disaster management, saying that he was not aware of any such decision of the NDMA.

The top court termed as prima facie more complicated the present process of issuing death certificates and asked the Centre to simplify it to enable the dependents of COVID victims to get such certificates corrected even after their issuance so that they can avail benefits of the welfare schemes.

Can it be said that a COVID positive patient who was hospitalised, will be issued such a death certificate.., the bench asked.

When humanity is gone and things like black marketing is happening, what can be said? But our priority is the common man, the bench said, asking the Solicitor General to do the needful to ensure that families of those who died of COVID get the proper death certificate and the provision for amending the reason for death should be there.

 

On being pointed out that states do not give uniform compensation to families of the victims, it asked whether uniform guidelines on compensation can be framed under the Act "otherwise there will be heartburn. Somebody will get some money and others will get more.

The Centre can consider having a uniform scheme under other provisions of the DMA, Mehta said.

The bench, which asked the parties to file written submissions within three days, took note of the fact that the Finance Commission has laid down the schemes for five years on tackling the disasters, but said that the recommendations cannot override a statutory obligation.

Finance Commission states the way how mitigation needs to be done and thus amounts are earmarked. If the plea succeeds, then allocation has to change... The Finance Commission's focus is more on preparedness, mitigation and response.., the Solicitor General said.

 

He said the issue of granting insurance cover to those working in crematoriums was a valid concern as presently they are not covered and the Centre will take care of this aspect.

Presently over 22 lakh health care workers are covered under the insurance scheme, Mehta said.

At the outset, senior advocate S B Upadhyay, appearing for a petitioner, referred to the statutory scheme under the DMA and said the government cannot take the plea that it will not have the compensation scheme due to financial constraints.

The government is saying that this is not the kind of disaster that the Act foresaw because other disasters are a one-time event and this COVID is recurring...flood, tsunami, cyclones are also recurring phenomena, he said.

 

Under the law, the Centre must have a compensation scheme and the amount of Rs 4 lakh was not so important, Upadhyay said.

The bench said: Every disaster is different. There can be small and big pandemics. Or a big flood or small food. If the standard or gravity of a pandemic is more, then you cannot say that the same standard can be applied for every disaster.

On June 11, the Centre had told the top court that issues raised in the pleas, seeking directions for ex-gratia compensation of Rs 400,000 to the families of those who have died of COVID-19, are genuine and are under consideration of the government.

The apex court is hearing two separate pleas filed by lawyers Reepak Kansal and Gaurav Kumar Bansal respectively seeking directions to the Centre and the states to provide Rs 4 lakh compensation to the families of coronavirus victims as provisioned under the Act, and a uniform policy for issuing death certificates.

 

Tags: supreme court (sc), ndma
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

The CA Final examination is all set to be conducted between July 5 and July 19. (PTI Photo)

ICAI CA exam July 2021 admit cards released at icaiexam.icai.org; download now

The bench said that there should be some ray of hope for the students and there should not be any confusion. (PTI Photo)

Parents, students flag concerns over CBSE, CISCE evaluation formulas for class 12 results

The court had said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI. (Photo: PTI/File)

Facebook, WhatsApp urge Delhi HC to stay CCI notice in privacy policy matter

A health worker administers a dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to a beneficiary, during a vaccination drive for people belonging to transgender community, at the Raheja Hospital in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Daily COVID-19 count in India lowest in 88 days

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham