Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:35 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Jun 2021  Parents, students flag concerns over CBSE, CISCE evaluation formulas for class 12 results
India, All India

Parents, students flag concerns over CBSE, CISCE evaluation formulas for class 12 results

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2021, 3:38 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2021, 11:30 pm IST

The bench also directed registry to list all pending petitions in the matter on Tuesday, June 22

The bench said that there should be some ray of hope for the students and there should not be any confusion. (PTI Photo)
 The bench said that there should be some ray of hope for the students and there should not be any confusion. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court Monday asked CBSE and ICSE to respond by tomorrow to the concerns raised by some students and parents on the schemes of both the boards formulated to evaluate Class XII students, whose examination was cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

A parents' association and students flagged several concerns with regard to the CBSE and ICSE schemes for evaluation for Class 12 results and said that many clauses are arbitrary and would be detrimental to future prospects of the students.

 

A special bench of Justices A M Khanwilkar and Dinesh Maheshwari said that it will hear the response of counsels for CBSE and ICSE on Tuesday on the concerns raised by interveners.

The bench also directed registry to list all pending petitions in the matter on Tuesday, June 22, in which they have challenged the decision of CBSE to cancel class 12 examination and raised concerns on the evaluation schemes of both the boards.

At the outset, senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for intervener UP Parents Association, Lucknow, said that option to students for external examination as given in the CBSE's scheme will be "a premium" for those students who could not do well in internal assessment.

 

Singh said, This option should be given at the very initial stage to both student and school to opt for either external examination or internal assessment. If any school or student does not want to opt for this internal assessment then a date may be fixed for external examination in mid of July or any date found conducive for holding of examination.

The bench said that there should be some ray of hope for the students and there should not be any confusion.

The decision for cancellation of examination has been taken at highest level and we have in-principle accepted it, the bench said.

Singh said there are several concerns with regard to the evaluation scheme of the students which are increasing uncertainty and no one knows what exactly would happen.

 

He said that it has been provided in the CBSE scheme that marks obtained by a student in any subject in internal assessment (based upon marks obtained in class X (30 per cent), class XI (30 per cent) and class XII pre-board examination (40 per cent)) shall not exceed the best marks obtained by ex-students in the said schools in the specific reference year (best year subject- wise amongst past three class 12 board exams) by more than 2 marks.

Singh said that there may be a case where due to past poor performance of students in a particular subject, the school hires a good teacher and the students performed well in their internal examination but they are likely to suffer due to poor performance by the ex-students.

 

The present batch of students (or for that reason any student) may suffer because the marks obtained by ex-students in the reference year is lower than what present batch of students have obtained in any subject, he said, adding that maximum the student would be given is the grace of two marks.

Singh said, Such irrational policy of linking the present batch of students with that of past performance of ex-students cannot be legally sustained under any circumstances. The present batch of students cannot be penalised for the past performances of ex-students.

He said that there should be uniformity in evaluation scheme as English has been made mandatory for calculating average marks in CISCE scheme, while in CBSE there is no such requirement and best of three marks are taken.

 

The policy of internal assessment should be uniform for both central boards. There is practically no scheme of internal assessment envisaged by ICSE. There are only few letters to that effect. There are various variables which are not defined namely weightage for board exams is nor defined anywhere. There is no clarification and teachers are in utter confusions he said.

The senior lawyer said that he had discussion with a maths teacher about the evaluation formula suggested by the board to which he had said that it is very complicated.

The bench said that what kind of maths teacher he is if he don't understand the formula and added that court is not going by the perception of individuals and looking at the institutional response.

 

Advocate Abhishek Choudhury, appearing for private students and those with second compartment, said that CBSE has said that they will be facing difficulties in admission to higher institutes as CBSE class exam 12 will be held when the situation is conducive, may be in July or August.

The bench said it might direct that admissions will be subject to the outcome of the board exam results but asked him to argue the points on Tuesday.

The bench listed the matter for further hearing on Tuesday at 2PM.

On June 17, the top court had said that there is no question of reversing earlier decision to cancel class 12 board exams, and had approved the assessment schemes of the CISCE and the CBSE, which has adopted 30:30:40 formulas for evaluation of marks for students based on results of class 10, 11 and 12 respectively.

 

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) said however that it would consider the performance of students for last six years, unlike CBSE which is taking note of performance in class 10, 11 and 12 exams, in finalising the final board results.

Both the boards had said they would declare the class 12 results on or before July 31.

Tags: cbse exams, cbse class 12 results, class 12 results, board exams, cbse board exams, cisce evaluation formulas, cbse evaluation formulas
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Rising fuel prices, inflation on main agenda for Congress meeting on June 24

The CA Final examination is all set to be conducted between July 5 and July 19. (PTI Photo)

ICAI CA exam July 2021 admit cards released at icaiexam.icai.org; download now

Healthcare workers carrying the body of a COVID victim (Photo: PTI)

SC asks Centre if NDMA decided on ex-gratia compensation to COVID victims' families

The court had said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI. (Photo: PTI/File)

Facebook, WhatsApp urge Delhi HC to stay CCI notice in privacy policy matter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham