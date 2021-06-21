ICAI CA exam July 2021 admit cards released at icaiexam.icai.org; download now

ICAI CA July exam 2021 admit card: No physical copy of the admit card will be sent to any candidate

The CA Final examination is all set to be conducted between July 5 and July 19. (PTI Photo)

ICAI CA exam admit cards 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for their upcoming Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination at icaiexam.icai.org today. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New Examinations can visit the official website now and download their admit cards.

It is to be noted that no physical copy of the admit card will be sent to any candidate. Candidates will be required to download and their print their admit cards from the website.

How to download the ICAI CA July exam 2021 admit card -

Step 1 - Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org

Step 2 - Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password

Step 3 - Click on link in front of admit card

Step 4 - Download and print your admit card

About the ICAI CA July exam 2021

While the CA Final examination is all set to be conducted between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examinations will be conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11. And the CA Final (Old Scheme) Group 2 examinations will be conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021.

All examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, it is to be noted that the Elective Paper 6 of Final Examination (under New Scheme), which will be conducted for a duration of 4 hours, from 2 pm to 6 pm.