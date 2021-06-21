Tuesday, Jun 22, 2021 | Last Update : 12:35 AM IST

  India   All India  21 Jun 2021  ICAI CA exam July 2021 admit cards released at icaiexam.icai.org; download now
India, All India

ICAI CA exam July 2021 admit cards released at icaiexam.icai.org; download now

THE ASIAN AGE. | ADITI GUPTA
Published : Jun 21, 2021, 4:12 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2021, 11:29 pm IST

ICAI CA July exam 2021 admit card: No physical copy of the admit card will be sent to any candidate

The CA Final examination is all set to be conducted between July 5 and July 19. (PTI Photo)
 The CA Final examination is all set to be conducted between July 5 and July 19. (PTI Photo)

ICAI CA exam admit cards 2021: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has released the admit cards for their upcoming Chartered Accountants (CA) July 2021 examination at icaiexam.icai.org today. Candidates who are registered to appear for the Foundation, Intermediate (IPC), Intermediate, Final and Final-New Examinations can visit the official website now and download their admit cards.

It is to be noted that no physical copy of the admit card will be sent to any candidate. Candidates will be required to download and their print their admit cards from the website.

 

How to download the ICAI CA July exam 2021 admit card -

Step 1 - Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org
Step 2 - Login using your Login ID(Registration Number) and password
Step 3 - Click on link in front of admit card
Step 4 - Download and print your admit card

About the ICAI CA July exam 2021

While the CA Final examination is all set to be conducted between July 5 and July 19. The CA Final (Old scheme) Group 1 examinations will be conducted on July 5, 7, 9, and 11. And the CA Final (Old Scheme) Group 2 examinations will be conducted on July 13, 15, 17, and 19, 2021.

 

All examinations will be conducted from 2 pm to 5 pm. However, it is to be noted that the Elective Paper 6 of Final Examination (under New Scheme), which will be conducted for a duration of 4 hours, from 2 pm to 6 pm.

Tags: icai exam, icai org exam admit card, icai exam admit card, icai ca exam july 2021, icai ca foundation admit card 2021, icai ca foundation exam date 2021

Latest From India

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. (PTI Photo)

Rising fuel prices, inflation on main agenda for Congress meeting on June 24

The bench said that there should be some ray of hope for the students and there should not be any confusion. (PTI Photo)

Parents, students flag concerns over CBSE, CISCE evaluation formulas for class 12 results

Healthcare workers carrying the body of a COVID victim (Photo: PTI)

SC asks Centre if NDMA decided on ex-gratia compensation to COVID victims' families

The court had said it saw no merit in the petitions of Facebook and WhatsApp to interdict the investigation directed by the CCI. (Photo: PTI/File)

Facebook, WhatsApp urge Delhi HC to stay CCI notice in privacy policy matter

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

Mathura court dismisses Krishna Janmabhoomi petition

2

From October 15, multiplexes and cinemas can reopen with 50% seating capacity

3

Shane Warne confident that Sanju will make Team India if he keeps playing like he does this IPL

4

Natarajan's yorkers hit the spot, and his life story strikes a chord

5

Rashid dedicates his Man of the Match performance to his late mother — his biggest fan

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

Cover page of 'Jugalbandi: The BJP Before Modi'

Mahatma’s assassination delayed Hindutva supremacy by two generations: Sitapati

In both Jammu and Kashmir people sense a threat to their land and identity due to the domicile laws

​Mutilation of J&K: A year of legal upheaval

The restrictions imposed on Kashmir media since the abrogation of Article 370 have made the media's task infinitely more difficult. (Representational image: PTI)

Mutilation of J&K: Kashmir's journalists refuse to be stenographers

Bahaar Dhawan Rohatgi, Fashion Influencer

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

A house is left smouldering and damaged after yet another gunfight between security forces and militants in Srinagar. (File photo: Habib Naqash)

First person: When there's gunfire outside, switch off the lights and wait for dawn

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Actor Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj

Actor RanaDaggubati and entrepreneur Miheeka Bajaj tied the knot on Saturday evening

Minnie Driver arrives at the Chanel Pre-Oscar Dinner at The Beverly Hills Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (AP)

Pre-Oscar party sets the mood for the big day

On Sunday night, Mukesh Ambani threw a grand pre-wedding bash for sister Nina Kothari's daughter Nayantara Kothari at his residence Antilia. The party was a star-studded affair as many Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shahid Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan and others attended the same. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ambani bash: SRK, Shahid, Aishwarya and others snapped at Antilia

Kiara Advani is right now on cloud nine as her latest release 'Kabir Singh' did an outstanding business at the box-office. To cherish the success, Kiara recently visited Italy's exotic places like Lake Como, Florence. Here pictures will surely give you inspiration for your next vacation. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Pics: Take inspiration for your next vacay from Kiara Advani

Bollywood celebrities like Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt, Kartik Aaryan, Vicky Kaushal, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and others were snapped in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City Of Stars: Hrithik, Malaika, Kartik & others spotted in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Bollywood celebrities like Ananya Panday, Disha Patani, Varun Dhawan, Tamannaah Bhatia, Jackie Shroff others attended special screening of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff-starrer 'WAR'. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

WAR screening: Ananya, Varun, Disha and others watch Hrithik-Tiger's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2021 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham