Yoga is an integral part of life: President Kovind

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is 'Climate Action'.

New Delhi: President Ram Nath Kovind on Friday said that International Yoga Day being celebrated across the country, is not an event but a way to make it an integral part of everybody's life.

"International Day of Yoga is being celebrated at Rashtrapati Bhavan since 2015. I am happy that like previous years, this year too we are celebrating Yoga Day here. It's not just an event, it's a way to make yoga an integral part of our life," the President said at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the national capital.

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action". Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the nation in celebrating yoga day from Ranchi in Jharkhand.

Modi too stressed the need to make Yoga an integral part of one's daily routine.
The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite".

Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and energy.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on 27 September 2014.

