Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 11:03 AM IST

India, All India

‘Yoga above everything’: PM Modi at mega event in Ranchi; watch

PTI/ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 9:00 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 9:03 am IST

Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, thousands of people participated in the event and performed various yoga asanas.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on 5th International Day. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi performs yoga at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on 5th International Day. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Ranchi: On the fifth edition of International Yoga Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a grand event at Prabhat Tara ground in Ranchi on Friday and said it is time to take yoga to villages.

"Now, I have to take the journey of modern yoga from the cities to the villages, to the poor and tribal's house. I have to make yoga an integral part of the life of poor and tribal. Because it is poor who gets the most pain due to illness," he said while addressing an event here.

PM Modi extended good wishes to people, in India and across the globe on International Day of Yoga. "Today, lakhs of people have gathered in different parts of the world to celebrate Yoga Day. I thanked media to play an important role in promoting Yoga," he said.

"In today's changing times, our focus must be on Wellness as well as protection from Illness. That is the power we get with Yoga, that is the feeling of Yoga and the ancient Indian philosophy," he added. Expressing concern that young people are becoming vulnerable to heart ailments, Modi said, "Yoga can play a huge role in tackling the issue and hence, this year's theme is 'Yoga for Heart'."

Events to mark the day are being held across the country and several of them are being led by Union ministers, including Amit Shah, Smriti Irani, Rajnath Singh and Dharmendra Pradhan.

 

Modi also said the government has been working to make Yoga a pillar of preventive healthcare. “Yoga is above region, above faith, above everything," Modi told the gathering.

The BJP working president JP Nadda performed yoga, along with other party leaders and workers, at a park opposite the headquarters of the saffron party on Deen Dayal Upadhyaya (DDU) Marg in New Delhi.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla along with parliamentarians and parliament staff celebrated Yoga.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das and various other ministers were present in the event. Around 30,000 people participated in the event.

Earlier in the day, Yoga guru Baba Ramdev performed yoga along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and his followers in Nanded.

Thousands of people participated in the event and performed various yoga asanas along with the Prime Minister.

Fadnavis was also seen following various yoga postures. Ramdev's organisation Patanjali has today organised programs in one lakh villages across India.

The theme of 5th International Yoga Day 2019 is "Climate Action".

The word "Yoga" is derived from the Sanskrit root 'yuj' meaning "to join", "to yoke" or "to unite". Yoga is based on an extremely subtle science which focuses on bringing harmony between mind and body. Yoga works on one's body, mind, emotion and energy.

Last year, around 50,000 people participated in the International Yoga Day event organised at Dehradun-based Forest Research Institute.

The first International Day of Yoga was observed all over the world on June 21, 2015, when over 30,000 people including Prime Minister Modi performed yoga at the Rajpath in New Delhi.

The idea of International Day of Yoga was first proposed by Prime Minister Modi during his speech at the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on September 27, 2014.

Tags: international yoga day, narendra modi, amit shah, rajnath singh, ramdev baba
Location: India, Jharkhand, Ranchi

Latest From India

The complaints stated that a group of men claiming to be members of the right-wing group stopped an autorickshaw in Barpeta town and beat up the people travelling in it. (Representational Image)

Muslim men beaten up in Assam, forced to chant ‘Jai Shri Ram’

The searches in the state are currently underway, the ACB said. (Photo: ANI)

Karnataka ACB raids public servants across state over disproportionate assets

15 fire tenders have been rushed to the spot to douse the massive blaze. (Representational Image)

Fire breaks out in furniture market near metro station in Delhi

The NHRC took note of the death of over 117 children in Bihar's Muzaffarpur due to Acute Encephalitis Syndrome and the loss of lives in Gorakhpur due to Japanese Encephalitis. (Photo: File)

NHRC issues notices to Centre, states over 'deplorable health infrastructure'

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

2

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

3

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

4

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

5

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham