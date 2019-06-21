Sanjiv Bhatt gets life for custody death

Bhatt’s wife Shweta Bhatt described the verdict as injustice.

NEW DELHI: Sacked IPS officer Sanjiv Bhatt was sentenced to life imprisonment by Jamnagar court on Thursday in a custodial death case dating back to 1990 when he was posted as an additional superintendent of police in this district.

Bhatt’s wife Shweta Bhatt described the verdict as injustice. “Injustice is very apparent. We will fight against this injustice. But I will be able to make further comments only after consulting my lawyers,” Shweta Bhatt, who contested the Assembly election against Modi from Maninagar in Ahmedabad in 2012, said.

Bhatt, who had earlier made allegations against then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi over his handling of the 2002 Gujarat riots, has been behind bars in Palanpur for the last nine months in another case of allegedly framing a man in a drug seizure matter. The Gujarat-cadre officer was suspended from the Indian Police Service in 2011 and sacked by the Union ministry of home affairs in August 2015 on grounds of unauthorized absence from service.

The Jamnagar-based court of sessions judge D. N. Vyas convicted Bhatt and police constable Pravinsinh Zala under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and sentenced them to life imprisonment in the 29-year-old custodial death case.

Five others — sub-inspectors Dipak Shah and Sailesh Pandya and constables Pravinsinh Jadeja, Anopsinh Jethva and Keshubha Jadeja — were sentenced to two years’ jail term for custodial torture. It was on October 30, 1990, that Bhatt, then additional superintendent of police, had detained about 150 people following a communal riot in Jamjodhpur town of Jamnagar. The riot broke out after a bandh call against the halting of BJP leader L.K. Advani’s Rath Yatra agitation for Ram temple in Ayodhya.

One of those detained, Prabhudas Vaishnani, died in a hospital after his release. His brother Amrutbhai lodged a complaint alleging that Bhatt and other police officials tortured Vaishnani in custody, causing his death.