Roadside eatery owner son tops JEE exam in Odisha

THE ASIAN AGE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
A native of Pipilia village under Ghatgaon block in Keonjhar district, the 20-year-old Bhawani topped OJEE in BSc Lateral Entry.

BHUBANESWAR: Bhawani Sankar Behera, son of a roadside eatery vendor in Odisha’s Keonjhar district, has made his parents and neighbours proud as he topped in the Odisha Joint Entrance Examinations (OJEE) results of which were announced on Wednesday evening.

A native of Pipilia village under Ghatgaon block in Keonjhar district, the 20-year-old Bhawani topped OJEE in BSc Lateral Entry. The world stopped for a while for him soon after he heard the news. Son of Guru Charan Behera, owner of the roadside eatery, Bhawani spends his day in the small shop accompanying his father and do his studies during night hours. Bhawani had scored 62 per cent in Matric examination and completed his Graduation in Science. Though poor financial background has always been an obstruction in his studies, Bhawani has never stopped dreaming to be an engineer. "It is a 'dream-come-true' moment for me. I never thought that I would top the entrance test though I had expected only a good rank," said Bhawani, who wants to pursue engineering in a good college.

