Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 08:19 PM IST

India, All India

PM Modi will attend 2019 G20 Osaka summit: MEA

PTI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 6:47 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 6:47 pm IST

The summit will be held at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

PM Mpdi with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: PTI)
 PM Mpdi with Japanese PM Shinzo Abe. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The G20 summit will focus on global economic growth by promoting free trade and innovation, achieving both economic growth and reduction of disparities, and contributing to the development agenda and other global issues.

The Ministry of External Affairs has said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the 2019 G20 Osaka Summit in Osaka, Japan from June 27-29.

The summit will be held at the International Exhibition Center in Osaka Prefecture, Japan.

MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar announced that former Union minister Suresh Prabhu would be India’s Sherpa at the meet.

“This would be the sixth time that Prime Minister Modi would be participating in the summit. He would hold bilateral (discussions) and participate in plurilateral meetings which would be announced closer to the date,” Kumar said.

G-20 members are Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, the European Union, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, the UK and the US.

Collectively, the G-20 economies account for nearly 90 per cent of the gross world product, 80 per cent of world trade, two-thirds of the world population, and approximately half of the world land area.

Tags: g20, india, osaka
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Kejriwal also sought the Centre's support in executing the Delhi government's plan to store Yamuna water during rainy season. (Photo: ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal softens stance after meeting with PM Modi

SK Singh received Guard of the honour from the Indian Air Force. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Mortal remains of SK Singh dead in AN-32 crash reaches his village

Defence Mnister Rajnath Singh with the senior offcials of Indian Army (Photo: ANI)

Commanding officers whose bases were attacked may be asked to quit

This tweet has come across various reactions from all sides, even trolled too. (Photo: ANI)

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

MOST POPULAR

1

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

2

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

3

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

4

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

5

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham