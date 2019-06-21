Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 04:56 AM IST

India, All India

Myanmar Army nets 10 Indian insurgents

THE ASIAN AGE. | MANOJ ANAND
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 2:34 am IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 2:34 am IST

The security sources said that heavy rains have slowed down the ongoing operation to flush out Indian insurgents.

Claiming that more than 150 cadre of Ulfa-I, about 100 of the NDFB and close to 300 cadre belonging to different rebel groups of Manipur are still holed up in Myanmar. (Representational Image | PTI)
 Claiming that more than 150 cadre of Ulfa-I, about 100 of the NDFB and close to 300 cadre belonging to different rebel groups of Manipur are still holed up in Myanmar. (Representational Image | PTI)

Guwahati: The Myanmar Army has arrested more than 10 top Indian insurgent leaders, including the self-style home secretary Rebgun of anti-talk faction of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-S), Indian security sources said.

Claiming that more than 150 cadre of Ulfa-I, about 100 of the NDFB and close to 300 cadre belonging to different rebel groups of Manipur are still holed up in Myanmar, the security sources said that heavy rains have slowed down the ongoing operation to flush out Indian insurgents.

Pointing out that a majority of new insurgency recruits are being made to work in poppy fields in Myanmar, sources said that middle-rank Ulfa-I leaders like Arunoday Dahotia and Ganesh Lahon are making desperate calls to various businesses in Upper Assam for extortion but have failed to get any positive response so far.

Tags: myanmar army, ndfb-s

Latest From India

Michael R. Pompeo

US didn’t inform about cap on H-1B visas: India

C.M. Ramesh

Four TDP Rajya Sabha MPs join BJP

Bhawani Sankar Behera

Roadside eatery owner son tops JEE exam in Odisha

The situation at the hospital is such that two or even more children are made to share one bed along with their attendants. (Photo: PTI)

Prisoners’ ward turned into ICU

MOST POPULAR

1

PM Narendra Modi wishes Shikhar Dhawan speedy recovery; see tweet

2

Ranveer Singh gets legal notice from WWE star Brock Lesnar's advocate Paul Heyman

3

Turning vegan: All your doubts cleared

4

He paid USD 9,100 to own villa, but turned out to be strip of grass

5

5 Reasons why Dhanush's 'The Extraordinary Journey Of The Fakir' is a must watch

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham