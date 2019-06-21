Myanmar Army nets 10 Indian insurgents

The security sources said that heavy rains have slowed down the ongoing operation to flush out Indian insurgents.

Guwahati: The Myanmar Army has arrested more than 10 top Indian insurgent leaders, including the self-style home secretary Rebgun of anti-talk faction of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB-S), Indian security sources said.

Claiming that more than 150 cadre of Ulfa-I, about 100 of the NDFB and close to 300 cadre belonging to different rebel groups of Manipur are still holed up in Myanmar, the security sources said that heavy rains have slowed down the ongoing operation to flush out Indian insurgents.

Pointing out that a majority of new insurgency recruits are being made to work in poppy fields in Myanmar, sources said that middle-rank Ulfa-I leaders like Arunoday Dahotia and Ganesh Lahon are making desperate calls to various businesses in Upper Assam for extortion but have failed to get any positive response so far.