Friday, Jun 21, 2019 | Last Update : 10:14 PM IST

India, All India

Bihar BJP MPs to donate Rs 25 lakh each for treatment of encephalitis patients

ANI
Published : Jun 21, 2019, 8:37 pm IST
Updated : Jun 21, 2019, 8:37 pm IST

The decision was taken during the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday night.

Rai has written to District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to ensure speedy treatment of the children. (Photo: ANI)
 Rai has written to District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to ensure speedy treatment of the children. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: All 17 BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Bihar have decided to donate Rs 25 lakh each for better medical facilities and treatment to encephalitis-affected children, sources said on Friday.

The decision was taken during the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday night.

"All BJP MPs will sanction Rs 25 lakh each from their respective MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLADF) to build pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) in the state," they said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has already sanctioned the fund to build a PICU at Sadar Hospital in his parliamentary constituency Ujiarpur.

Rai has written to District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to ensure speedy treatment of the children.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who represents Paschim Champaran, has been given the task to coordinate with other MPs.

BJP parliamentarians will arrange necessary resources and medicines from their funds for treatment of children affected with AES, which is also spreading in areas adjacent to Muzaffarpur.

Tags: encephalitis, narendra modi, bihar government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Latest From India

Eight fire-fighting engines, along with quick-response vehicle, have been pressed into service to extinguish the blaze. (Photo: ANI)

Fire at under-construction Navy ship, 1 feared trapped

'Indian National Congress strongly questions the 'Culture of Defection' systematically being cultivated by the BJP', Surjewala tweeted. (Photo:File)

Horse trading now bedrock of BJP's so-called 'expansion': Surjewala

Kejriwal also sought the Centre's support in executing the Delhi government's plan to store Yamuna water during rainy season. (Photo: ANI)

Arvind Kejriwal softens stance after meeting with PM Modi

SK Singh received Guard of the honour from the Indian Air Force. (Photo: ANI)

UP: Mortal remains of SK Singh dead in AN-32 crash reaches his village

MOST POPULAR

1

Everything you need to know about auto-immune diseases

2

Rahul tries to take dig at PM, mocks Yoga Day?

3

Politician Abhijit Bichukale arrested from the sets of Bigg Boss Marathi 2

4

New 5G Galaxy Fold leak spells good news for Samsung fans

5

Kabir Singh: 5 reasons why you can’t miss Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani starrer

more

Editors' Picks

Shah Rukh Khan with his son Aryan Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

SRK and son Aryan Khan come together for big movie project; details inside

Shraddha Kapoor in Saaho.

It's an honour for me to represent police: 'Saaho' actor Shraddha Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor Khan. (Photo: Instagram)

Trolled! Twitterati call Kareena Kapoor Khan 'aunty' for her latest sun-kissed pics

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel. (Photo: Instagram)

'Nepo gang wants to harm Kangana’s career': Rangoli over 'Mental Hai Kya' controversy

Screengrab of Article 15 short trailer featuring Ayushmann Khurrana. (Photo: YouTube/Zee Music Company)

Mulk was for Hindu-Muslims, Article 15 is for casteism: Ayushmann Khurrana

more

ALSO FROMEntertainment

Bollywood celebrities like Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, John Abraham, Tara Sutaria, Janhvi Kapoor and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: Shahid-Kiara, John, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

TV queen Ekta Kapoor turned 44 on June 7. Hence, the producer hosted a birthday bash at her residence in Mumbai. Interestingly, Bollywood and TV celebrities like Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar, Nushrat Bharucha, Krystle D'souza, Mahie Gill and others had attended the bash. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Ekta Kapoor b'day bash: Sidharth, Nushrat & others attend TV queen's party

Bollywood divas like Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone, Anushka Sharma, Katrina Kaif, Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Malaika Arora, Hina Khan and others were snapped in Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Beauties in town: Deepika, Kangana, Anushka and others spotted in Mumbai

Bollywood celebrities like Malaika Arora, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Rajkummar Rao, Priyanka Chopra and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

City of stars: Malaika, Shahid-Kiara, Tara & others snapped in Mumbai

On the occasion of Eid 2019, Bollywood celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Ishaan Khatter, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon and others were spotted in the city of dreams, Mumbai. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Stars in the city: SRK, Salman, Priyanka & others snapped in Mumbai

On Tuesday night, Salman Khan arranged a special premiere show of his Eid release, Bharat at PVR Lower Parel in Mumbai. Bollywood celebrities like Karan Johar, Tiger Shroff, Tabu, Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Kriti Sanon, Tara Sutaria, Ananya Panday, Zaheer Iqbal and others made stylish appearance at Bharat premiere. (Photos: Viral Bhayani)

Bharat premiere: Tiger, Karan, Nora & others watch Salman-Katrina's film

Copyright © 2016 - 2019 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham