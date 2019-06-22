Bihar BJP MPs to donate Rs 25 lakh each for treatment of encephalitis patients

The decision was taken during the dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi here on Thursday night.

New Delhi: All 17 BJP Lok Sabha MPs from Bihar have decided to donate Rs 25 lakh each for better medical facilities and treatment to encephalitis-affected children, sources said on Friday.

"All BJP MPs will sanction Rs 25 lakh each from their respective MP Local Area Development Fund (MPLADF) to build pediatric intensive care units (PICUs) in the state," they said.

Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai has already sanctioned the fund to build a PICU at Sadar Hospital in his parliamentary constituency Ujiarpur.

Rai has written to District Magistrate (DM) Chandrashekhar Singh asking him to ensure speedy treatment of the children.

BJP MP Sanjay Jaiswal, who represents Paschim Champaran, has been given the task to coordinate with other MPs.

BJP parliamentarians will arrange necessary resources and medicines from their funds for treatment of children affected with AES, which is also spreading in areas adjacent to Muzaffarpur.