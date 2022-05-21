Saturday, May 21, 2022 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

  India   All India  21 May 2022  Tunnel on key J&K highway collapses: 9 feared dead
India, All India

Tunnel on key J&K highway collapses: 9 feared dead

THE ASIAN AGE. | YUSUF JAMEEL
Published : May 21, 2022, 3:42 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2022, 7:11 am IST

The officials said three labourers were rescued in injured condition in the initial stage of the operation and hospitalised immediately

A massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand. (PTI)
 A massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand. (PTI)

Srinagar: The chances of survival of at least nine labourers buried under the debris of an under-construction tunnel on the vital Srinagar-Jammu highway since Thursday night are becoming bleak with every passing hour.

The rescue operation, that was started immediately after the tunnel collapsed, was suspended as fresh slabs of stone and mud caved in on Friday afternoon, a report said. Earlier, the corpse of one of the victims had been retrieved from under the debris by the rescuers, said an official. Confirming it, station house officer Nahiem Matoo said that his identity could not be ascertained immediately.

 

Jammu’s divisional commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, and additional DGP Mukesh Singh, after visiting the site, said a massive rescue operation was underway, and the Army had joined the J&K State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and the police to lend a hand.

The officials said at around 10.15 pm on Thursday, the Ajit tunnel of T3 near Khooni Nallah in Ramban district along NH44 caved in, trapping more than a dozen labourers of Sarla Company working at the site. The tunnel is part of a Rs 11,721-crore project for upgrading the 60-km stretch of the road between Nashri and Banihal in Ramban district to make it a four-lane highway before December 2023.

 

The officials said three labourers were rescued in injured condition in the initial stage of the operation and hospitalised immediately. One of them, identified as 33-year-old Vishnu Gola from Jharkhand, was later referred to Jammu’s Government Medical College Hospital for advanced treatment, they said.

They said that rock breakers and other equipment were being utilised to rescue nine other labourers who remain buried under the debris. Asked about the chances of their survival, Ramban’s deputy commissioner, Masrat-ul-Islam, said: “Nothing can be said as of now.” He told local news agency GNS: “The length of the tunnel is around three meters only and whether they are inside it or outside the tunnel area is not specifically known. The debris is all around. There are chances of suffocation also. The rescue operation has been going on since 12 am.”

 

He said it was a delicate operation as far as vulnerability was concerned for shooting stones are continuously falling, and for this reason even heavy machinery cannot be employed in the operation.

The missing persons have been identified as Jadav Roy (23), Gautam Roy (22), Sudhir Roy(31), Dipak Roy (33), Parimal Roy (38) -- all from West Bengal; Shiva Chowhn (26) from Assam; Nawaraj Chowdhury (26) and Kushi Ram (25), both from Nepal; Muzaffar Ahmed (38) and Ishrat (30), both locals.

Tags: jammu tunnel collapse
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Latest From India

Army soldiers evacuate a flood-affected villager after heavy rains in Hojai district of Assam on May 19, 2022. (Biju BORO / AFP)

Assam flood situation remains grim; over 7 lakh affected

Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque

The Supreme Court of India (PTI)

2019 Hyderabad encounter that killed 4 was fake, says SC panel

The Gyanvapi Mosque. (PTI)

SC transfers Gyanvapi case to district judge, interim order for 8 weeks

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

1

'Chak de phatte India', says Harnaaz Sandhu after becoming Miss Universe 2021

2

Mutation linked to remdesivir resistance found in Covid patient

3

Climate finance isn’t charity, says Union minister Bhupender Yadav at COP26 summit

4

Indian origin astronaut-led NASA's SpaceX Crew-3 team headed to ISS

5

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

more
ADVERTISEMENT

Editors' Picks

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends a meeting during the UN Climate Change Conference COP26 in Glasgow. (AP)

Parsa Venkateshwar Rao Jr | Ambiguities remain amid India’s pledges at COP26

The protagonist in Jai Bhim is “Justice” itself and the director, Tha Se Gnanavel and the lead actor, Suriya throughout the films share with us the trials and tribulations of seeking justice. (Image: @PrimeVideoIN)

Jai Bhim: Protecting rights and providing hope in India’s democracy

Marzia Babakarkhail.

‘Afghanistan has changed, women will fight back’

Afghanistan's most popular film personalities Sahraa Karimi. (AFP Photo)

The world was silent: Afghan filmmaker Sahraa Karimi on Taliban takeover

For the kind of films, I make, it is fundamental for the artists and crew to feel as one family. That’s why we were nervous about Irrfan, says Mostofa Sarwar Farooki.

I selected Irrfan Khan because of his eyes: Mostofa Sarwar Farooki

more

ALSO FROMLife

A worker sanitises the fountain in the atrium of the Phoenix Market City, Kurla in Mumbai ahead of the August 5 reopening. (AA Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

Mumbai malls to reopen but the vibe will be odd

For some 250 visually impaired people living in the Mumbai locality of Vangani, the coronavirus pandemic has added darkness an already gloomy life. (DC Picture: Rajesh Jadhav)

For Vangani's visually impaired people, lockdown spells doom

With the government easing restrictions on mobility and social gatherings, weddings have resumed in many parts of the country. Photo: Rajesh Jadhav

Weddings amid a pandemic

As India’s financial capital reels from the Covid-19 pandemic, panic-stricken people are turning to a homeopathy drug called Arsenicum Album 30 although there is no data that it works

Desperate Mumbai turns untested drug

Without fail every morning, an orderly (please don't call them ward boy) came by to change my bed clothes. (DC Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)

My life in Covid-19 quarantine

Having made Mumbai’s streets his canvas and DSLR camera his paintbrush, photographer Star Udyawar’s narration of everyday life in the maximum city is riveting. As can be seen in his various portrayals of the city like the historic Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST), Dhobi Ghat with its colourful backdrop, and the famous Sea-link. For Udyawar, perspective is key as it defines the in-depth relationship between the objects in a picture along with the dimensions that a viewer perceives.

Framing the Mundane

Copyright © 2016 - 2022 The Asian Age. Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham