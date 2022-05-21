Saturday, May 21, 2022 | Last Update : 11:54 AM IST

  Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque
India, All India

Hindu College professor arrested over social media post on Gyanvapi mosque

PTI
Published : May 21, 2022, 10:31 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2022, 10:31 am IST

An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer

Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)
 Ratan Lal, Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College (Image credit: Twitter/@ratanlal72)

New Delhi: Associate professor of Delhi University's Hindu College Ratan Lal was arrested on Friday night for his objectionable social media post referring to claims about a 'Shivling' found inside Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque complex, police said.

They said Lal was arrested under Indian Penal Code sections 153A (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) and 295A (deliberate act to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion) by the Cyber Police Station, North.

 

An FIR was lodged against Lal on Tuesday night based on a complaint filed by a Delhi-based lawyer.

In his complaint, advocate Vineet Jindal said Lal had recently shared a "derogatory, inciting and provocating tweet on the Shivling".

The statement made by Lal on his Twitter account is "instigating and provoking", he said in the complaint.

The statement was posted on the issue of a 'Shivling' found in the Gyanvapi mosque complex which is very sensitive in nature and the matter is pending before the court, the lawyer said in his complaint.

Defending his post earlier, Lal had said, "In India, if you speak about anything, someone or the other's sentiment will be hurt. So this is nothing new. I am a historian and have made several observations. As I wrote them down, I have used very guarded language in my post and still this. I will defend myself."

 

Tags: social media post, social media post on gyanvapi, college professor arrested
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

