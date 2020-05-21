Thursday, May 21, 2020 | Last Update : 12:29 PM IST

58th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

112,002

5,521

Recovered

45,422

3,113

Deaths

3,434

132

Maharashtra39297103181390 Tamil Nadu13191588288 Gujarat125395219749 Delhi110885192176 Rajasthan60153404147 Madhya Pradesh57352734267 Uttar Pradesh51753066127 West Bengal31031136253 Andhra Pradesh2560166453 Punjab2005179438 Telangana1661101338 Bihar16075179 Karnataka139554340 Jammu and Kashmir128960915 Odisha9783075 Haryana94260114 Kerala6434974 Jharkhand2281273 Chandigarh199573 Tripura165890 Assam142424 Uttarakhand104521 Chhatisgarh95590 Himachal Pradesh90423 Goa3870 Puducherry1790 Meghalaya13121 Manipur720 Mizoram110 Arunachal Pradesh110
India, All India

Covid recovery rate improving: Health Ministry

THE ASIAN AGE.
Published : May 21, 2020, 11:00 am IST
Updated : May 21, 2020, 11:00 am IST

Health ministry officials said the recovery rate has gradually improved from 7.1% to 39.62% now as almost 40%

Covid recovery rate improving. (PTI Photo)
  Covid recovery rate improving. (PTI Photo)

As per government data, till Wednesday 1,06,750 cases have been detected in India with 3303 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 5611 fresh cases and 140 new deaths were reported.

So far 42,297 patients have recovered out of which 3124 were discharged in the last one day.

Health ministry officials said the recovery rate has gradually improved from 7.1% when had lockdown started, to 39.62% now as almost 40% of people who were detected with COVID-19 have now recovered.

Among those who have recovered in the last 24 hours is a four-month old girl from Bhopal.  The girl and her father, who works as a nurse at Bhopal's AIIMS, along with another seven-year-old girl were discharged on Tuesday.

Officials said out of the total number of active COVID-19 cases in the country only 6.39% needed hospital support. Out of these about 2.9% require oxygen support, 3% require ICU support and 0.45% require ventilator support.

The union health ministry said that the government has allowed home isolation for pre-symptomatic, mild and moderate cases keeping in view that such patients with no fever for 10 days will not spread COVID-19 infection.

Till now ICMR has conducted 25.36 lakh tests to detect virus. In fact, on Tuesday, for the second time, more than 1 lakh tests were done within a span of 24 hours. 

The ICMR is expected to hold a review on the efficacy of Hydroxychloroquine to decide on its prophylaxis after reports emerged questioning this medicine’s efficiency in dealing with novel coronavirus virus.

